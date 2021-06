At the onset of Chesca’s new single “Crocodile Tears,” it’s difficult to know for sure what’s about to come erupting out of the speakers in divine stereophonic sound. The synths swell and the drums soon explode into dynamic, full-color audio, creating a path for Chesca to ease her lyrics into the mix almost too seamlessly for the discerning critic like myself to accept without further examination. Repeat listens are something you’re likely to indulge in with “Crocodile Tears” to put it mildly, and not just because of its critically stimulating intricacies. There’s a warmth to the voice this woman has that would work against any backdrop, but in this single, it has a springboard into the heavens like nothing else I could have dreamt it receiving.