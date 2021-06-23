Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jamie Spears' Response To Britney's Shocking Claims Has Fans Outraged

By Effie Orfanides
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Britney Spears made a virtual appearance in open court on June 23, speaking out about her conservatorship candidly for the first time ever. In addressing Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny, Spears revealed some heartbreaking truths about her life and the challenges that she's been through over the past several years. "I'm so angry I can't sleep, and I am depressed. I want to be heard ... I want changes and I want changes going forward. I deserve changes," she said, according to Entertainment Tonight. She went on to details some of the things that she's been through, saying that she wishes she could "sue" her family for what they've done to her over the years.

www.nickiswift.com
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Court#Entertainment Tonight#Npr#The Britney Law Army#Cnn#Nbc News#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesnaughtygossip.com

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s “Relaxed” Getaway

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s “Relaxed” Getaway After Conservatorship Hearing! It’s time for some well-deserved R&R. The day after sharing her truth in court, Britney Spears set off for a Hawaiian vacation to unwind with her boyfriend. The “Lucky” singer and trainer Sam Asghari flew on a private jet to...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Justin Timberlake breaks silence on Britney Spears's shocking conservatorship battle

Justin Timberlake has spoken out in support of his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears following her 30-minute address at her conservatorship court hearing on Wednesday. The Toxic singer pleaded with Judge Brenda Penny to end her 13-year conservatorship and made a number of shocking revelations, including that she has been forced to have an IUD to prevent her having any more children.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Jamie Spears Acknowledges Britney's "Suffering" After Bombshell Conservatorship Testimony

Jamie Spears understands that his daughter is "suffering," according to a statement his lawyer read in court on Wednesday, June 23. Britney Spears testified during the public hearing that her conservatorship is "abusive," saying she wants it to end. "Nothing has been done to this generation for doing wrong things, but my precious body, who has worked for my dad for the past f--king 13 years, trying to be so good and pretty, so good," she told the judge, per NBC News. "I'm told the state of California allowed my ignorant father to take his own daughter—who only has a role with me if I work with him—they sat back and allowed him to do that to me? That's given...
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Britney Spears’ Father Files Court Docs Saying Daughter’s Treatment Under Conservatorship Is Not His Fault

Following his daughter’s explosive testimony, Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, has filed legal paperwork and is shifting blame. This week, an attorney for Jamie Spears filed new documents, obtained by Variety, with the Los Angeles Superior Court regarding the conservatorship of his daughter, stating that he is “concerned” about her treatment.
Celebritiesgranthshala.com

Britney Spears Says Her Dad, Jamie Spears, Should ‘Be in Jail’ — Here’s What He Did

After thirteen years she got caught up in a stereotype she never wanted, Britney Spears Finally spoke out against his father, Jamie Spears in court. In Los Angeles probate court on June 23, 2021, the 39-year-old pop star spoke to Superior Court Judge Brenda Penney about her stereotype. In addition to seeking her freedom from her father, Spears believes Jamie should go to jail.
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Britney Spears Apologizes To Fans For Pretending She’s OK

When Britney Spears was in family court this week, she opened up about how bad she has been treated and how restrained she has been… physically and monetarily by a 12 year conservatorship. In a post last night (6-24) on Instagram, she apologized to her fans for “pretending she was...
CelebritiesPosted by
NJ.com

Britney Spears’ sister, Jamie Lynn, sides with Britney’s plea for freedom in conservatorship battle

Jamie Lynn Spears broke her silence on her older sister’s conservatorship Monday in an Instagram post, saying that she supports her sister’s request for freedom. “I’m so proud of her for using her voice,” Jamie Lynn, 30, said in her Instagram stories post. “I’m so proud of her for requesting new counsel, like I told her many years ago. Oh, not in a public platform but just in a personal conversation between two sisters.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'She should know we believe her': Nicky and Kathy Hilton support Britney Spears after singer referenced Paris Hilton's boarding school abuse claims in shocking conservatorship hearing

Nicky Hilton Rothschild and her mother Kathy Hilton are supporting Britney Spears after the singer revealed a documentary by Paris Hilton was a deciding factor in speaking out against her 'abusive' conservatorship. In the documentary, I Am Paris, the heiress alleged to suffering years of abuse at a private school.
Celebritiesfoxwilmington.com

Christina Aguilera says Britney Spears’ treatment has been ‘unacceptable’

Mouseketeers stick together. Christina Aguilera came out in support of Britney Spears’ ongoing battle against her conservatorship Monday night. “These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through,” the statement, posted via Aguilera’s Instagram Story, begins. “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human,...
MusicJanesville Gazette

Christina Aguilera, Kevin Federline back Britney Spears: 'She deserves ... freedom'

Two prominent figures from Britney Spears' past have added their voices to the growing chorus of support for the pop musician following last week's bombshell court hearing. Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline and fellow "Mickey Mouse Club" alum Christina Aguilera both spoke out on behalf of the "Toxic" artist Monday. Their...
Celebritieswsgw.com

Jamie Lynn Spears breaks her silence on Britney

Jamie Lynn Spears, the 30-year-old sister of Britney Spears, has broken her silence after the pop star told a court last Wednesday about what she called an “abusive” conservatorship. Among the many allegations she made made in court, Britney said her family “has lived off of” her conservatorship for 13...