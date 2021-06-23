Dallas Nonprofit Arms Refugee Women From Conflict Areas With Skills to Succeed

In a bright workshop filled with colorful fabrics, workers at the Vickery Trading Co. in Dallas are busy sewing dresses. "Sewing is what I call a 'show me' skill," said Stephanie Giddens, the founder and executive director of the Vickery Trading Co. "It doesn't require language in the beginning, so we can communicate without language and it allows them to have early success and earn money before they can even speak the language."