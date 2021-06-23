Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Davidson Police Department Offers Dog Walker Watch Program

townofdavidson.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Davidson Police Department invites residents to a Dog Walker Watch training session on July 7, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. in the town hall board room. Dog Walker Watch encourages neighbors to assist local law enforcement by acting as extra eyes and ears while out walking their dogs. The program enhances the partnership between police and the community while providing resources for neighbors to be more aware of their surroundings and how to effectively observe and report suspicious activity.

townofdavidson.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dogs#Chief Of Police#Dog Walker Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Pets
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Ransomware attack on software manager hits 200 companies

A successful ransomware attack on a single company has spread to at least 200 organizations and likely far more, according to cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, making it one of the single largest criminal ransomware sprees in history. The attack, first revealed Friday afternoon, is believed to be affiliated with the...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward Florida

A second major airport announces closures ahead of potential Elsa impacts. A second major Florida airport announced closures Tuesday ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa. According to a statement on the Southwest Florida International Airport’s website, “there will be flights cancelled this afternoon.” RSW is located in Fort...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Pentagon to rebid JEDI cloud contract at center of Microsoft-Amazon dispute

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday and will seeks bids on a new contract, saying in a statement that tech giants Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Amazon.com (AMZN.O) are the only providers "capable of meeting the department's requirements." Microsoft...
NHLABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy