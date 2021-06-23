Davidson Police Department Offers Dog Walker Watch Program
The Davidson Police Department invites residents to a Dog Walker Watch training session on July 7, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. in the town hall board room. Dog Walker Watch encourages neighbors to assist local law enforcement by acting as extra eyes and ears while out walking their dogs. The program enhances the partnership between police and the community while providing resources for neighbors to be more aware of their surroundings and how to effectively observe and report suspicious activity.townofdavidson.org