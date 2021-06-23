Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

The New Woke Military

By Rye N Flint
theava.com
 13 days ago

I think it would be interesting if they only went after white foreign terrorists… what kind of message would we be sending to the world? Do you think Jeff Bezos would make the hit list?. JP Sears continues to lay on the much needed sarcasm and humor about modern “civilization”.

www.theava.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woke#Civilization#Sarcasm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
MilitaryMilitary.com

Top Leaders Again Reject Claims that Military Is Becoming Too 'Woke'

The service chiefs for the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard pushed back Wednesday on the assertion that the armed services are “increasingly woke and more concerned about social issues than warfighting.’’. Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger and Coast Guard Commandant Adm....
Societyarcamax.com

Wokeness Gone Wild

Wokeness may be the most absurd, harebrained concept foisted on the American public in our lifetimes. Consider just a few of the actions taken and claims made by proponents of this inane philosophy. Graduate students at Oxford University recently voted to remove a photograph of Queen Elizabeth from a campus common area. The movement was led by an American exchange student, the privileged son of a wealthy Washington, D.C., attorney. This should surprise no one since many proponents of wokeness are white, pampered, mansion-dwelling dilettantes.
ReligionSidney Sun Telegraph

Woke or Awakened? How?

The Woke Generation has the idea the truth is long absent, or at least such is implied on the public platform. There is this idea that history doesn’t tell the whole story. They might be right, in part. I remember years ago reading a philosopher’s opinion that history is written...
ReligionPosted by
@LockerRoom

Struggling to Understand the New Woke Religion?

James M. Patterson, associate professor of politics at Ave Maria University, has offered up the best explainer on “wokeness” as a new religion. Patterson’s piece appears in the Summer 2021 issue of National Affairs. It’s a must-read and particularly so if you struggling to understand woke logic, which he argues is a religious movement wrapped in hierarchies, ritual cleansing, and state and corporate power.
Politicsncadvertiser.com

America is not as woke as it appears

It is sometimes called "Conquest's Second Law of Politics": "Any organization not explicitly and constitutionally right-wing will sooner or later become left-wing." I am hearing this more and more lately, leading me to wonder if it is actually true. And if so, why?. It is easy enough to find anecdotal...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Week

Is wokeness self-defeating?

Over 100 House Republicans voted against removing Confederate statues from the Capitol, a majority of the caucus. A GOP congressman was linked to a fundraiser with a notorious white nationalist. Both stories appear to confirm liberal commentator Matthew Yglesias' argument that conservatives are steamed about critical race theory because they're the villains on race and American history.
Denton, TXDenton Record-Chronicle

Wokeness is a real danger

After reading Larry Beck’s June 26-27 guest essay titled “Better ‘woke’ than asleep at the wheel,” I would like to address some of the issues the essay addresses. The first being, Mr. Beck talked about hyperbole and derogatory speculation that appeared to permeate the message, presented by Denton Bible Church, and according to the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., the misuse of her father’s legacy to shade their fallacious narrative. I wonder how that conclusion could have been reached when neither were present to hear what was said during the conference.
New York City, NYPosted by
Forbes

The Trumps Have Always Been Cheap. Now It May Cost Them

Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg walked into a New York City courtroom Thursday in handcuffs to face 15 counts of financial crimes, including fraud, conspiracy and grand larceny. And even though Donald Trump, whose business also faced 10 counts, wasn’t there physically, his presence loomed over everything. Including the nickel-and-dime details of the alleged crimes.
Warrenton, ORThe Astorian

Letter: Never be woke

I am a Warrenton resident who occasionally visits the Warrenton Community Library. I will address any female volunteer working or even visiting that facility as young lady, or miss, as that is what I have done all my life. I am very hard-pressed to accept that I am not supposed...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

NY Post Editorial Board: July 4th attacks – why do liberals, media take such joy in trashing America?

Liberal politicians and commentators took special joy in celebrating July 4th by denouncing America. The Statue of Liberty was not a symbol of freedom but a symbol of hypocrisy. The flag was polarizing. The national anthem doesn’t speak for everyone (or anyone). Even fireworks are racist. Hot dogs are safe for now, but give it time – considering Brandeis University is already banning the word "picnic."
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

$2,000 A Month Stimulus Checks Petitions Reach 3 Million Signatures

Petitions for a fourth stimulus check of $2,000 a month have reached nearly 3 million signatures. Here’s what you need to know. In the ongoing campaign to get $2,000 a month stimulus checks, multiple Change.org petitions have collectively amassed nearly three million signatures. As reported by Newsweek, the petitions vary in scope, but they have a recurring theme: get a 4th stimulus check to the American people. According to Newsweek, one of the largest petitions is organized by Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner. Bonin wants $2,000 a month stimulus checks for adults and $1,000 a month stimulus checks for each child immediately. Then, she wants these recurring stimulus checks to be sent each month until the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. There are at least five other similar petitions that want the U.S. Senate and House to act on a new stimulus package.
Internetcitizensjournal.us

Social Media Giant Unleashes Accusations Of Extremism

Social media giant Facebook, which long has been active in efforts to reduce – even eliminate – conservative and Christian perspectives, has unleashed a new tool. It’s a series of messages sent directly to its platform users that make various accusations. A clickable button is labeled “Get support.”. A report...
Sarasota, FLNewsweek

Matt Gaetz Says He'll Nominate Donald Trump to Be Next Speaker of the House

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz has vowed to nominate former President Donald Trump to be the next Speaker of the House. "After the next election cycle when we take back the House of Representatives, when we send [current Speaker] Nancy Pelosi back to the filth of San Francisco, my commitment to you is that my vote for Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives will go to Donald J. Trump," the Republican congressman said to a crowd gathered for Trump's rally in Sarasota, Florida, on Saturday.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
BET

Cori Bush Faces Backlash Over July 4th Comment

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush ignited fireworks on Sunday (July 4) social media for her Fourth of July tweet. “When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people,” the Missouri Democrat said. “This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy