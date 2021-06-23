Cancel
Boulder City, NV

All Americans deserve health care

By Editorials
 7 days ago

Who out there likes to see people suffer? Raise your hand, please. I am dead serious. Have you known people who couldn't pay for insurance or a doctor's care or medicine? There were many times in my life when I couldn't afford health insurance and just hoped nothing would happen to me or my family because I didn't have the money to pay for any type of care.

