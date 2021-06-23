Cancel
New York City, NY

if i'm alive next week

By Kyle Bain
Film Threat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRIBECA FILM FESTIVAL 2021 REVIEW! if i’m alive next week tells the story of Marjorie (Joyce Van Patten) after she’s been dumped and banned from her boyfriend’s apartment in New York City. When she is forced to move back in with her daughter, Kate (Jennifer Morris), son-in-law, Scott (Robbie Sublett), and granddaughter, Bella (Nora Figueroa), Marjorie realizes that things aren’t like they used to be. However, she has a unique way of dealing with difficult situations, and the foul-mouthed 80-year-old does whatever she has to in order to survive.

Joyce Van Patten
#Tribeca Film Festival
