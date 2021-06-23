if i’m alive next week

In the pilot of her new 1980s-set comedy-drama series Physical, Rose Byrne establishes everything you need to know about her character in three minutes flat. Byrne, in a ringleted wig and patterned kaftan, assesses herself in the mirror with a downturned expression of complete self-hatred, dabbing concealer onto a stubborn spot on her laugh line. The voice in her head prods at her insecurities with a sneer: “You really think you’re pulling off the disco sex-kitten look at your age? You’re not fooling anybody with this shit.” There’s a knock at the bathroom door. The actress calls out in a sunny, singsong tone that utterly clashes with the harshness of her internal monologue.