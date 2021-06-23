Severe Weather Statement issued for Cherry by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 16:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cherry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CHERRY COUNTY At 535 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of Valentine, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wood Lake. This includes the following highways Highway 20 between mile markers 200 and 222. Highway 83 between mile markers 200 and 207. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH