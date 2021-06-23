Cancel
Imperial County, CA

Special Weather Statement issued for Chuckwalla Mountains, Chuckwalla Valley, Palo Verde Valley by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 13:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chuckwalla Mountains; Chuckwalla Valley; Palo Verde Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN LA PAZ AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM PDT At 331 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a couple strong thunderstorms over Nicholls Warm Springs, or 37 miles east of Desert Center, moving northeast at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm, which may also generate blowing dust. Locations impacted include Blythe, Nicholls Warm Springs, Blythe Airport and Ripley. This includes the following highways CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 123 and 153. CA Route 95 between mile markers 1 and 5.

