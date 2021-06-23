India travel and tourism facing urgent economic crisis

Mental health is an important and integral part of human health. Currently, mental illness has become a global health concern, and there is little doubt that the pandemic has exacerbated the problem. Let us take a look at one of the most underserved areas of healthcare in India during the pandemic. One out of every five people in India suffers from some form of mental illness. Between 2012 and 2030, the economic cost of mental illness in India is expected to be $1.03 trillion. Ram Nath Kovind, India’s president, warned that India is facing a “mental health epidemic.” However, India spends a pittance on mental healthcare, at roughly 0.6 percent of the total health budget, compared to the world average of more than 5% on mental health research, infrastructure, and related activities.