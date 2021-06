For some odd reason, babysitters have been a focal point in pop culture since the 80s. You have Adventures in Baby Sitting, The Baby-Sitters Club, Don’t Tell Mom the Baby Sitter’s Dead, The Babysitter, and so on. More times than not, the babysitting films are actually good, so why not keep going with it? Director Kohl Glass takes the babysitting concept and flips it on its head by adding a cult, brutality, and a babysitter that takes her duties quite seriously.