Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sullivan County, NY

Sullivan County Public Health Services will offer vaccine clinics for routine vaccines and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines

monticelloschools.net
 8 days ago

A message from Sullivan County Public Health Services:. Sullivan County Public Health Services will be hosting immunization clinics in Liberty. Sullivan County Public Health Services will offer a routine vaccination clinic for underinsured or uninsured children. Pre-registration is required. These clinics will be held on the following dates at the organization’s Liberty office, located at 50 Community Lane:

www.monticelloschools.net
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sullivan County, NY
Sullivan County, NY
Health
City
Monticello, NY
Liberty, NY
Government
Sullivan County, NY
Government
City
Liberty, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Service#Covid 19 Vaccines#Pfizer Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. attorney general imposes moratorium on federal executions

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday imposed a moratorium on federal executions while the Justice Department continues its review of the death penalty, the department said in a statement. "The Department of Justice must ensure that everyone in the federal criminal justice system is...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Branson aims to make space trip on July 11, ahead of Bezos

SEATTLE, July 1 (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson will travel to the edge of space on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's (SPCE.N) test flight on July 11, Branson's space tourism firm said on Thursday, beating out fellow aspiring billionaire astronaut Jeff Bezos. A successful flight by Branson aboard Virgin's VSS...
Income TaxPosted by
Reuters

130 countries back global minimum corporate tax of 15%

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - Most of the countries negotiating a global overhaul of cross-border taxation of multinationals have backed plans for new rules on where companies are taxed and a tax rate of at least 15%, they said on Thursday after two days of talks. The Paris-based Organisation for...