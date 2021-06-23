Sullivan County Public Health Services will offer vaccine clinics for routine vaccines and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines
A message from Sullivan County Public Health Services:. Sullivan County Public Health Services will be hosting immunization clinics in Liberty. Sullivan County Public Health Services will offer a routine vaccination clinic for underinsured or uninsured children. Pre-registration is required. These clinics will be held on the following dates at the organization’s Liberty office, located at 50 Community Lane:www.monticelloschools.net