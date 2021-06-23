Brook Hollow Baptist Church is reopening its International Department program with a Free English Class
The International Department at Brook Hollow Baptist Church is pleased to announce the reopening of its Sunday program for International students. This program is designed to assist people studying English as a Second Language (ESL) to “Transform the Way You Communicate”. The program is taught by Krisi Cleveland of Accent Sherpa & Eikaiwa Nashville. Krisi has had twenty years of experience working with non-native speakers of.www.gcanews.com