George R.R. Martin says ‘Game of Thrones’ books will have different ending than TV show

Novelist George R. R. Martin, who contributed to the bewitchingly beautiful Elden Ring, has revealed the connection between this game and the Souls series. The author, who earned fame for writing the exceptionally successful epic fantasy series A Song Of Ice And Fire in the early 1990s, was approached by Hidetaka Miyazaki about creating the foundations of the game's world. Miyazaki already counts himself as a fan of Martin's writing, so the collaboration was a dream come true. Nevertheless, Martin hasn't written the story that the players will follow throughout the expansive open world - he's provided the mythos within which the plot pulls from. Miyazaki drew a comparison to a "dungeon master's handbook in a tabletop RPG," rather than a playwright sorting actors and sets onto a stage. Furthermore, some of the staff who worked on Game Of Thrones, the television adaptation of Martin's series of books, helped out with the development of Elden Ring. Let's hope they weren't the ones working on the eight season, eh? Oh ho ho ho. What a jester I am.