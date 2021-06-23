Cancel
Marietta, GA

Deming, Audrey "Jean"

Marietta Daily Journal
 14 days ago

Audrey "Jean" (Westmoreland) Deming, born in Shreveport, LA on July 7, 1925, passed peacefully on June 1, 2021 in Marietta, GA. Jean was the daughter of James and Carrie Westmoreland. She was preceded in death by her siblings JB (Joan) Westmoreland, Becky (Dean) Corey, and Johnie (Don) Hall, and her daughter-in-law, Kathleen Deming. She is survived by her son Michael (Lori) of Smyrna, GA, beloved grandchildren, Daniel (Rachel) of Dallas, TX, Jonathan of Roswell, GA and step-grandchildren Kaitlyn Arellano (David) of Marietta, GA and Mackenzie DeForest of Chamblee, GA. Jean touched many lives with her joy and love of life that came from her faith. She was an avid scrapbook fan and completed many albums of family and of events of the day. Her laugh and sense of humor were infectious and she loved to dance, play cards and run. She loved to run. She had a good life, a great life. She said her greatest joy was her son, Michael. Jean embodied happiness and believed in the power of positive thinking. A celebration of life will be held at Carmichael Funeral Homes, at 1130 Whitlock Ave NW, Marietta, GA 30064 on Sunday, June 27. A private scattering of ashes will be held at Canyon Lake, TX at a later date.

www.mdjonline.com
