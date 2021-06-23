Cancel
Mets' Pete Alonso will defend Home Run Derby title at Coors Field

By Deesha Thosar, New York Daily News
Marietta Daily Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Pete Alonso took to Instagram to announce, complete with a photoshopped growling polar bear, that he will defend his Home Run Derby title this year at Coors Field. “I had so much fun during the first one, so I was just like you know what, let’s do...

