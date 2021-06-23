Settlements offered: City seeks to end lawsuit with former attorney, manager
The city is offering to settle with two former employees who filed a complaint against it and two council members. At its Tuesday, June 22, meeting, City Council unanimously approved monetary offers for former City Attorney Steve Morris and former City Manager Al Noyola in their case accusing the city, Mayor Kiernan McManus and Councilwoman Tracy Folda of violating the open meeting law and breaching a covenant of good faith and fair dealing when they were fired in October.bouldercityreview.com