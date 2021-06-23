Cancel
SCOTUS sides with PA high school cheerleader, against farm worker union as term end nears

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer brings an end to the Supreme Court term and new rulings. That includes a Pennsylvania case about a high school cheerleader who went on a Snapchat rant and said “f-school, f-softball, f-everything.” The school suspended her from the team and she sued. A majority of the Supreme Court justices voted in her favor, arguing her comments were protected under the First Amendment. They also ruled on a case involving farm worker unions in California and their right to organize and communicate with labourers on privately-owned farms. In a 6-3 vote, the justices sided against the union.

