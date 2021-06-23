Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

New documentary highlights trans student athletes struggle to play

kcrw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the last six months, Republican-led state legislatures nationwide have passed a slate of laws restricting the rights of transgender Americans. Nine states now ban trans girls from playing on sports teams. Filmmaker Michael Barnett started following the issue years ago, and his documentary ‘Changing the Game’ follows three trans...

www.kcrw.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans People#Republican#Americans#Kcrw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Society
News Break
Sports
Related
Societypbs.org

Trans Athletes Are Fighting for the Right to Play

Mack Beggs was a star wrestler at his Texas high school. Although he was a transgender boy, he was told he had to compete on the girls’ team. Mack’s story is one of several featured in the Hulu documentary “Changing the Game.” Beggs joins the show alongside his grandmother Nancy to speak with Hari Sreenivasan about his experiences and the recent wave of anti-trans legislation in the United States.
Indianapolis, INIndianapolis Recorder

‘Water Scouts’: local documentary to highlight courageous girls

Should. Could. Would. Did. These four words encompass the spirit of action within Girl Scouts Troop 2715. In the past year, this group has used their curiosity about science, environmental conservation and community service to make waves in northeast Indianapolis so much so that a documentary film is in production highlighting their service. “Water Scouts” documents a grassroots endeavor that puts people of color at the forefront of environmental justice, with a diverse group of little girls as our guides downstream, disembarking to meet local environmental advocates taking unconventional approaches to conservation.
ScienceNew York Post

Olympics’ first trans athlete defies science and fairness in quest for gold

It’s official: For the first time ever, a transgender athlete has qualified for an Olympic team. New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard was selected for the national team on Monday and will be competing in the “super-heavyweight” category in the sport. Born biologically male and originally named Gavin, Hubbard transitioned in...
SocietyHuntingtonNews.Net

OPINION: Walter Block - Let Trans Athletes Have Their Own Sport Competitions

Nowadays, feminists are all up in arms about the insertion of males who declare themselves to be females into women’s sports. This is not an unreasonable concern for, if encouraged, or even allowed, transsexuals will sound the death knell of female athletic competitions. The latest episode of transgender incursions in...
College Sportsfox9.com

Her Next Play takes new step in empowering female athletes

(FOX 9) - A local nonprofit known for helping girls stay in sports and develop as leaders is taking the next step to empower women professionally. Her Next Play has developed a program to help bridge a huge gap from college to career. The mission is to develop the next...
PoliticsWinchester Sun

Bill request redesignating trans students in sports

A bill is has been requested in the Kentucky Legislature that, if approved, would designate transgender students to sports based on their biological sex as opposed to their identified gender. Bill Request 154, titled the “Fairness in Womens’ Sports Act,” is one of numerous controversial bills being filed throughout the...
Societymumsnet.com

Moral maze on trans athletes and sport tonight

Https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m000x4x2 - tonight and then catch up. Programme blurb below. Not sure who the witnesses are. Combative, provocative and engaging live debate chaired by Michael Buerk. With Melanie Phillips, Ash Sarkar, Tim Stanley and Matthew Taylor. #moralmaze. Show more. The New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard looks set to make history...
NFLPosted by
Fox News

A Debate On Trans Athletes ft. Cyd Zeigler

Will sits down with commentator, author, and co-founder of Outsports and the National Gay Flag Football League, Cyd Zeigler, to discuss the first trans Olympian, protecting women’s sports vs including transgender athletes, hormones for teenagers, and Las Vegas Raider Carl Nassib coming out as the first gay active NFL player…and a Republican.
Sportspapermag.com

Laurel Hubbard Becomes First Trans Olympic Athlete

New Zealand weightlifter, Laurel Hubbard, will be the first transgender athlete to compete in the Olympics, after she was chosen for the national team on Monday. New Zealand's decision to allow Hubbard to compete has evoked major debate about gender identity in the world of sports. The New Zealand Olympic Committee chief Kereyn Smith spoke on Monday, stating, "We acknowledge that gender identity in sports is a highly sensitive and complex issue requiring a balance between human rights and fairness on the field of play. As the New Zealand team, we have a strong culture of manaaki (caring) and inclusion and respect for all."
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

Former Booker T. Washington star Juwan Parker shows student-athletes the importance of academics in new book ‘The Guide’

Since finishing his basketball career, former Booker T. Washington High School standout Juwan Parker has wanted to give back to the sport he loves. The Tulsa World’s 2011 State Player of the Year, Parker won two Class 5A Championships with the Hornets, and in his senior year averaged 21.8 points and 11.5 rebounds. Then at Georgia he averaged 8.3 points and 3.7 rebounds as a redshirt senior, and was named “the most educated man in college basketball” by ESPN. He entered the 2017-18 season as the only NCAA Division I player with a master’s degree in hand.
EntertainmentPosted by
Vogue Magazine

A New Documentary Highlights the Resilience and Joy of Nigeria’s Queer Community

Legends of The Underground, a new documentary airing on HBO today that sheds light on the reality of life for Nigeria’s LGBTQ+ community, opens with a group of young Nigerians sequestered in a bathroom. They change out of men’s clothing into heels and what is traditionally considered women’s garb. By the light of their cellphones, they hastily apply each other’s make-up. What follows is a montage offering a stark reminder of what state-sanctioned homophobia looks like: In one clip, a Nigerian religious leader is railing against the “spirit of homosexuality”; in another, CNN’s chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour laments the country’s draconian anti-gay policy. Known as the Same-Sex Marriage Prohibition Bill, the legislation was signed into law by former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2014. “A population is being driven underground,” she says.
Las Cruces, NMlascrucesbulletin.com

KRWG Public Media presents student documentary

This week, KRWG-TV’s Newsmakers will broadcast a documentary about education during the pandemic. The documentary was produced by Noah Raess of Las Cruces. The recent Centennial High School graduate will attend New Mexico State University this fall as a Journalism major. The program, which also includes an interview with Raess,...