Private equity firms are investing more in healthcare and targeting specifically orthopedic and spine groups with ASCs. Three CEOs of orthopedic and spine groups that took on private equity partners talked about their experiences and what lies ahead at the Becker's 18th Annual Spine, Orthopedic and Pain Management-Driven ASC + The Future of Spine Virtual Event June 9. Below is an excerpt of the panel discussion.