Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Next year’s iPhone SE could be the most affordable 5G iPhone ever

By Samuel Martinez
pocketnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple launched the original iPhone SE back in March 2016, and it was one of the best alternatives to anyone who was trying to get a new iPhone without having to break the bank. Since then, we had to wait a bit over four years to get the latest variant launched back in April 2020. However, the success of this last iteration could’ve motivated Apple to give us a refresh faster than expected.

pocketnow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone Se#Iphone 11#Iphone 8#5g#Iphone Se#Ipad Air#Spring Loaded#Wwdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
Internetbestbuy.com

Simple Mobile - Apple iPhone SE - Silver

Power adapter, Apple EarPods, Lightning to USB cable. Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Gyro sensor, Compass, Fingerprint sensor. GPRS, EDGE, EV-DO, HSUPA, HSPA+, LTE, DC-HSDPA, VoLTE.
Cell PhonesCNET

Should you still buy the iPhone SE 2020?

The updated iPhone SE was launched in 2020 and at $399 (£419, AU$749) remains the cheapest iPhone you can buy, new, directly from Apple. But with the iPhone XR ($499, £499, AU$849) still being officially sold, as well as the more recent iPhone 12 Mini ($729, £699, AU$1,199) -- along with a plethora of rivals running Android -- is the iPhone SE 2020 still worth your time?
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

New leak claims iPhone SE with 5G still coming in early 2022

Later this year, Apple will pull back the curtain on the iPhone 13 series of smartphones (or the iPhone 12s, depending on who you ask). Based on the dozens of rumors and reports that have been circulating in recent months, the iPhone 13 will feature a few notable changes — smaller notches, 120Hz displays, and bigger batteries — but Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has also claimed that “engineers consider the next iPhones another “S” version of the device, the nomenclature typically given to new iPhones with minor upgrades.” In all likelihood, we’re less than three months away from finding out exactly what...
Businessimore.com

iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches could be sold at LG's South Korean stores

Apple is reportedly keen to sell its products via LG stores in South Korea. There are more than 400 LG Best Shops in the country. Apple is reportedly keen to do a deal with LG that will see iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches sold in its South Korean stores. There are more than 400 LG Bast Ships in the country, all empty since LG left the smartphone business.
Cell PhonesCNET

Best phones under $500: iPhone SE, Pixel 4A 5G, OnePlus and more

While top-tier phones like the iPhone 12 Pro Max or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra might have an incredible lineup of amazing tech, they also come with sky-high prices to match. And really, most people don't need the power and performance of flagship handsets like these -- and can save a bundle by looking towards the midrange.
Cell Phoneslifewire.com

Why Apple Could Kill Buttons on the iPhone

Apple’s rumored move to do away with buttons on future iPhone models could mean smaller devices, experts say. A newly revealed patent application for a "Disappearing Button or Slider" shows Apple wants to make controls nearly invisible. A buttonless design also could improve durability. It’s part of Apple’s continuing drive to make its devices as minimalist as possible.
Cell Phonesnetworthynewz.com

The iPhone 12 is dominating the 5G market, despite Apple’s delayed entry

When the first 5G phones launched in the first half of 2019, iPhone 11 rumors were already saying that Apple wouldn’t release a 5G phone along with everyone else. Apple had taken its time deploying 3G and 4G iPhones before, so there was already speculation that the first 5G iPhone would be late to the market. Apple’s main rivals launched several 5G devices in 2019 and 2020 until Apple finally introduced its first 5G iPhones in October.
Electronicstechnonu.com

The next Apple Watch could be a little more independent of the iPhone, you know how?

The Apple Watch is designed around the iPhone and, right now, its dependence is practically total. Although if you have a model with 4G data connectivity, you will surely have moments in which it gives you the feeling that the watch is a little more free, but not too much. And the fault lies, among other things, in the apps, which continue to search for the information in its namesake on the phone. With just a few hours left until Apple’s WWDC 2021 begins, there is much information that points in the direction of pointing to watchOS 8 as the moment when those from Cupertino will allow their watches to be a little more independent from the iPhone. , allowing us to manage the content separately from how we have been doing it until now. Contacts, apps and other tools The fact is that the developer Khaos Tian has discovered a profile in the App Store that makes references to unannounced versions of the watch, which have to do with applications such as “Contacts” and ” Tips “, which could be managed directly on the screen of the Apple Watch. Without having to configure them from the smartphone. That would lead us to have a more compact and selective agenda, only for those contacts that are essential in case of emergencies or similar situations. At the end of the day, the occasions in which we wear the watch and not the iPhone could be counted on the fingers of our hand and practically reduced to the moment in which we go out to do sports and we do not want to carry the dead weight of the phone on us. In any case, even if watchOS 8 wants to walk that path of independence from the phone, a little communication will always be necessary to get important information or resources that are part of our day to day. So Apple has decided to loosen that rope that kept the watches tied a little bit, but without actually releasing it. In addition to those references in the watchOS 8 code, other media such as Bloomberg also warn of the arrival of a new application, called “Mind” (mind) and that could be part of the Cupertino health suite. That is, a new tool to help us relax when we have too much stress on us, or some resource focused on mental health, not so much about problems that we may suffer, such as tips on how to stay active, positive and those zen things that are carried so much now.
Cell Phonesimore.com

What if iPhone was just iPhone no matter the year?

A new report today has almost three quarters of people apparently uncomfortable with the iPhone 13 name, something that could prove a problem when this fall rolls around. It's fairly obvious why that might be, with plenty of people either superstitious of the number 13 or downright afraid of it.
Cell Phonestechnave.com

The iPhone 13 could be called the iPhone 12s instead this year

We still have three months before Apple reveals the next-gen iPhone. All this time, rumours have dubbed it as the iPhone 13 but it may not be the official name at least according to Jon Prosser. According to this reputable leakster, the iPhone 13 may get a different name instead.
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Apple’s iPhone 12 is the top 5G smartphone in Q1

Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup is their first range of devices with 5G, the handsets launched last year and according to a recent report they are the top 5G smartphone makers in Q1 of 2021. The news comes in a report from Strategy Analytics who revealed that Apple were in 1st...
Cell Phonesfrontpagetech.com

Next-Gen iPhone SE Still Slated for Early 2022

With a 76.6% accuracy score – according to AppleTrack – reliable Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, strikes again. This time, reiterating predictions for the next-gen iPhone SE. With the two biggest upgrades in form of 5G support and an upgraded processor, this newest entry-level iPhone is expected in the first half of 2022.
Cell Phonesoverpassesforamerica.com

A New Apple iPhone Could Lift the Stock

Inventory has been lifeless in the water this yr, as traders soak up the inventory’s 81% surge in 2020—and assume by way of the ramifications of the firm’s fantastic March quarter monetary efficiency, ongoing regulatory attention and persevering with element shortages. What Apple (ticker: AAPL) inventory want is a brand...
Cell PhonesUbergizmo

Apple’s iPhone 13 Could Retain The Same Price As The iPhone 12

That being said, there is some “good news” on that front. Based on a recent TrendForce report, they believe that Apple is expected to maintain the same prices as 2020. This means that for 2021’s iPhone 13, we might not see an increase in price, which is obviously a good thing, but even then, it’s not as if the iPhone 12s were cheap to begin with.