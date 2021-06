This post contains major spoilers for the latest episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch. With Captain Rex gone, Clone Force 99 remain on Bracca to see if they can make a score large enough to get them out from beneath Cid’s thumb. They discover the Jedi Cruiser still has munitions hidden in its hold and information in its computer banks. They split up to retrieve it all, but things go from bad to worse when a contingent of clones and troopers from the Empire, led by their former colleague, Crosshair, arrive to apprehend or kill them.