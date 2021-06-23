MorningLine: Nashville's Violence Problem: What Can Be Done?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) —With Nashville's growth, we've seen a rise in violent crimes, but what can be done? Mayor Cooper named a new Community Safety Coordinator and appointed a Community Safety Board to look at ways to implement and improve safety measures. Ron Johnson joins us to tell us more about his role as the new Community Safety Coordinator and the work the Community Safety Board will be doing. Be sure to watch!www.newschannel5.com