EUGENE — Oregon softball’s hitting coach is headed to Boise State. Justin Shults, who spent the past three seasons at UO, has been hired as the Broncos new head coach. “Justin Shults has been a part of great success in his career and I believe he will build upon a solid foundation we have in place here at Boise State,” BSU athletic director Jeramiah Dickey said in a statement. “His knowledge of and passion for the game and the student-athlete experience will be a tremendous asset to our team. This is an elite hire and I am excited for what’s next!”