Phillies' Hector Neris: Blows another save, job in jeopardy

Phillies manager Joe Girardi said Moore will start Saturday's game against the Padres in Philadelphia, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. At least temporarily, Philadelphia will go with a six-man rotation, as both Moore and Spencer Howard are picking up starts this week. Howard lasted just 2.1 innings in Monday's 12-4 loss to the Reds and is now sitting on a 5.82 ERA and 1.57 WHIP across nine outings with the big club, so Moore could put himself in position to stick in the rotation over the youngster if the Phillies elect to move back to a five-man starting staff at some point. After struggling in his first three starts of the season, Moore was moved to the bullpen in late April, but he impressed in a spot start last week against the Mets. He worked five scoreless frames in that outing while limiting New York to three hits and one walk.