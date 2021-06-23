Cancel
Phillies' Hector Neris: Blows another save, job in jeopardy

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Neris (1-4) took the loss after giving up two runs on three hits during the ninth inning to blow the save Wednesday against the Nationals. Manager Joe Girardi said after the game he'll take Thursday's scheduled off day to "think about" making a change at closer, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

