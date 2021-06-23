Afternoon Wildfire/Forest Closure Updates, 06/23/21: Rafael, Wyrick, Rock Butte

Several major wildfires continue to burn in the northern half of state, and national forests close public access due to extreme fire danger. Here are the latest updates:. Some ranches west of Sedona remain evacuated, and several Flagstaff area neighborhoods are on SET Status for evacuation as the Rafael Fire continues to burn north of Perkinsville. A spokesperson for the Prescott National Forest earlier today said the fire has crossed Sycamore Canyon and is moving east to Casner Mountain. The neighborhoods of Kachina Village, University Heights, Mountain Dell, Pine Del, Forest Highlands, Garland Prairie and Pine Aire Estates, plus Woody Mountain Road south of I-40 are on ‘SET’ status and should be prepared to evacuate if necessary. Volunteers with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office are going door to door in the SET zone informing residents about the READY/SET/GO evacuation system and encourage them to register with the county for emergency notifications.