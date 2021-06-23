White Sox's Dylan Cease: Fans seven in win

Engel isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Rays. Engel will retreat to the bench for the third time in the last five games after he went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday. According to James Fegan of The Athletic, manager Tony La Russa said that the White Sox medical staff has recommended that Engel not play in day games after starting in night games, so the outfielder still appears to have some restrictions in place with his workload after he recently returned from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for more than two months. Brian Goodwin will start in center field and bat second Wednesday in Engel's stead.