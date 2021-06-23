Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

White Sox's Dylan Cease: Fans seven in win

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cease (6-3) allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits and a walk in 5.2 innings. He struck out seven and earned the win in Wednesday's 4-3 victory over the Pirates. The righty was pulled after 99 pitches and was one out shy of adding a quality start to Wednesday's stat line. Cease rebounded admirably from his rough, seven-run outing against the Astros, continuing his stretch of inconsistent pitching. Over his last seven starts, he's allowed at least five runs three times while yielding two or fewer in the other four outings. Cease is expected to make his next start Tuesday against the Twins.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Cease
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#White Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

White Sox: 3 trade packages for Adam Frazier checkmate AL Central

The Chicago White Sox has had a tremendous amount of bad luck in 2021. Injuries have piled up and it is unknown how far they can go if they just let it be with what they have left. With how good their pitching has been so far this year, they should probably consider it the first full season of their current championship window.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Battling sinus infection

Moncada (illness) is out again Tuesday as he deals with a sinus infection, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Moncada will miss his third game in the last four days and is day-to-day with the sinus infection. It's unclear when exactly he'll return to the lineup, but Leury Garcia is filling in at third base Tuesday and figures to do so until Moncada is back in action.
MLBPosted by
WGN TV

An extra-inning win gives the White Sox a series win over the Rays

CHICAGO – There’s nothing wrong with keeping some perspective while enjoying the moment, and that’s what this three-game series was about. The White Sox nor the Rays, two of the best teams in Major League Baseball, are going to capture anything no matter what transpired at Guaranteed Rate Field the last three days. Each team still has over 90 games to go over the next three-and-a-half months.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Report: White Sox to Get Eduardo Escobar in Diamondbacks Trade

Report: Sox to strike deal with D-backs for Eduardo Escobar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago White Sox could be getting a reinforcement, according to a report. With second baseman Nick Madrigal out for the season after tearing his hamstring earlier this month, the White Sox are on...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

White Sox up for challenge in 3-0 win over Rays

Lance Lynn has been around the block a few times, so the White Sox's 34-year-old starting pitcher wasn't too upset with Monday night's 5-2 loss to the Rays. "Yeah, it's June," Lynn said. "No one gives a (bleep)." In the grand scheme of the 162-game, Lynn's assessment is both accurate...
MLBnumberfire.com

White Sox's Adam Eaton receives Tuesday off

Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Eaton is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Eaton will rest on Tuesday night after Adam Engel and Brian Goodwin were named Chicago's starting center and right fielders. According to Baseball Savant on 127 batted balls this season, Eaton has produced...
MLBCitrus County Chronicle

Grandal's single in 10th gives White Sox 8-7 win over Rays

CHICAGO (AP) — Yasmani Grandal hit a game-ending RBI single in the 10th inning and the Chicago White Sox beat Tampa Bay 8-7 on Wednesday, taking two of three from the Rays in a matchup of division leaders. Jóse Abreu hit his 12th homer of the season for the White...
MLBorlandoecho.com

White Sox withstand Rays' comeback, win in 10 innings

Yasmani Grandal delivered a walk-off single as the Chicago White Sox posted a 10-inning, 8-7 win over the visiting Tampa Bay Rays in the rubber match of the three-game series on Wednesday. The matchup of the teams with the two best records in the American League lived up to expectations....
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Unlikely to play Wednesday

Manager Tony La Russa said Moncada (illness) isn't expected to play Wednesday against the Rays, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. He sat out Tuesday for the third time in the past four days while managing a sinus infection, and he's expected to be unavailable again for Wednesday's series finale. Leury Garcia could receive another start at third base with Moncada likely sitting out.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Engel: Smacks third homer

Engel went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Rays. Engel took Shane McClanahan deep in the fifth inning for his third homer of the season. Since making his debut on June 6, Engel has been on an unexpected power binge, with all three of his long balls coming in his last four starts. With Billy Hamilton (oblique) sidelined, Engel projects to continue getting regular playing time.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Engel: Takes seat Wednesday

Engel isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Rays. Engel will retreat to the bench for the third time in the last five games after he went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday. According to James Fegan of The Athletic, manager Tony La Russa said that the White Sox medical staff has recommended that Engel not play in day games after starting in night games, so the outfielder still appears to have some restrictions in place with his workload after he recently returned from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for more than two months. Brian Goodwin will start in center field and bat second Wednesday in Engel's stead.
MLBspotonalabama.com

Astros win pitching duel over White Sox in walk-off fashion

Yordan Alvarez hit a walk-off double to lift the Houston Astros to a 2-1 victory over the visiting Chicago White Sox on Friday. Alvarez drove home Yuli Gurriel with his first career-walk off hit, drilling an 0-1 slider from White Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet (2-3) into the right...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Dallas Keuchel: Earns sixth win

Keuchel (6-1) allowed four hits and one walk across seven scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Rays. Keuchel limited the Rays to one extra-base hit and allowed only two runners to reach scoring position across his seven innings of work. He's now turned in three consecutive starts in which he's worked at least six innings while not allowing more than two earned runs. The hot stretch has brought Keuchel's ERA down to 3.78, though he's still managed only 46 strikeouts across 78.2 frames.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Picks up 18th save

Hendriks allowed two hits and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Tuesday against the Rays. Hendriks was tasked with protecting a 3-0 lead. He allowed the tying run to come the plate after allowing back-to-back singles, but he ultimately struck out the final two batters he faced to earn his 18th save. In addition, Hendriks has put together stellar ratios, maintaining a 2.15 ERA while recording 46 strikeouts across 29.1 innings.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Ryan Burr: Earns first win

Burr (1-0) struck out a batter in a perfect 10th inning, earning the win in Wednesday's 8-7 victory over the Rays. The righty has yet to allow a hit, let alone a run, in 5.1 innings with the White Sox since being called up May 27, and now has a victory to show for his success through four relief appearances. A reliever may need to be sent down once Michael Kopech (hamstring) is ready to be activated, but Burr has certainly made a case to stay with the big-league club.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

White Sox' Dallas Keuchel: Fans Hating on Astros ‘Misinformed'

HOUSTON — Fans didn't get to rudely welcome the Houston Astros to ballparks across North America in 2020, the season after Major League Baseball uncovered an intricate sign-stealing scandal used during their World Series season in 2017. So the 2021 edition of the team is getting some harsh treatment in...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Michael Kopech: Throws off mound

Kopech tested his injured hamstring by throwing off a mound Tuesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Kopech hasn't pitched since May 26 due to a strain and awaits the next course of action. Manager Tony La Russa said the coaches will huddle with medical staff to determine the next steps: whether Kopech can get enough work in bullpen sessions and simulated games with the team or if a minor-league rehab stint is necessary.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Michael Kopech: Return date still unclear

Kopech (hamstring) is improving but isn't yet ready to return, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. Kopech threw off a mound Tuesday, but manager Tony La Russa said Wednesday that he still doesn't have a date for the right-hander to return to game action. While he appears to be on the right track, it's not yet clear whether the 25-year-old will require a rehab stint prior to rejoining the major-league bullpen.