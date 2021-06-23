Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Not starting Wednesday

Betts (illness) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Despite manager Dave Roberts' optimism, Betts was ultimately unable to start the series finale in San Diego. He isn't expected to be available Wednesday, though Roberts said Betts is likely to be back in the lineup Thursday versus the Cubs, per David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports. Zach McKinstry is playing right field in Betts' stead and batting eighth.