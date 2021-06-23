Cancel
MLB

Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Not starting Wednesday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Betts (illness) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Despite manager Dave Roberts' optimism, Betts was ultimately unable to start the series finale in San Diego. He isn't expected to be available Wednesday, though Roberts said Betts is likely to be back in the lineup Thursday versus the Cubs, per David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports. Zach McKinstry is playing right field in Betts' stead and batting eighth.

www.cbssports.com
Person
Mookie Betts
#Dodgers#Padres#San Diego#Mlb Com#Cubs#Am 570 La Sports
