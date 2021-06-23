Cancel
Florida hackers change highway sign to read 'Arrest Fauci'

The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
Hackers early Tuesday morning reportedly tapped into a Florida digital highway sign and made it display messages calling to "Arrest Fauci."

A local NBC News station reported that the sign, which was located on the side of Miami's 836 by the exit to Northwest 27th Avenue, also displayed the words "COVID-19 was a hoax," and "vaccines kill."

Miami-Dade Expressway Authority were made aware of the sign and turned off the messaging by mid-morning the outlet noted.

The Hill reached out to Miami-Dade County Transportation & Public Works for comment.

Anthony Fauci , the country's leading infectious disease expert and chief medical adviser to President Biden , has faced increased backlash in recent months for his role in educating Americans about the coronavirus during the onset of the pandemic.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) in April introduced the Fire Fauci Act in an effort to cut Fauci's salary. Other GOP lawmakers have blasted Fauci over what they view as inconsistencies in the early days of the pandemic as many health experts were just learning about COVID-19.

Several have also demonized Fauci after emails were leaked that renewed interest in the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Anthony Fauci’s recently released emails and investigative reporting about #COVID19 origins are shocking. The time has come for Fauci to resign and for a full congressional investigation into the origins of #COVID19 - and into any and all efforts to prevent a full accounting,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) tweeted.

President Biden last week marked a new milestone as the U.S. continues to fight COVID-19, noting that 300 million coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered during his first 150 days in office.

The White House predicted on Tuesday that the nation will fall short of Biden’s stated goal of vaccinating 70 percent of American adults with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine by July 4, but said 70 percent of Americans 30 years old and up have received at least one dose and the nation is on track to meet the 70 percent goal among those 27 and older by July 4.

