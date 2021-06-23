Cancel
Grant reduces cost for children's summer art camps at Spiva

The George A. Spiva Center for the Arts has received grant funding from the W.R. Corley Memorial Trust and the Jean H., Mildred Harlan and Jack H. Lemons Charitable Trust, helping to make summer art camps for children available for $5 per student for each three-day camp session.

The camps are typically $100 per student. Students will also receive a complimentary one-year membership to Spiva.

Each camp will accommodate up to 15 participants. Remaining camps this summer focus on fused glass, for ages 9-14; masters of mediums, for ages 6-12; photography, for ages 6-12; comic books, for ages 8-12; drawing, ages 6-12; and digital art, for ages 12-17).

Details: spivaarts.org/classes, 417-623-0183 or 417-291-8354.

The Joplin Globe

The Joplin Globe

