The 2021-2022 Aggie men’s basketball non-conference schedule seems to be rounding into form, according to a report from The D1 Docket. If you’re an Aggie hoops fan who has been promising your significant other a trip to Hawaii, you just might be in luck as the biggest attraction appears to be a trip to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational the week of Thanksgiving. The Maui field represents a high-caliber collection of teams including Butler, Chaminade, Houston, Notre Dame, Oregon, Saint Mary’s, and Wisconsin. The Aggies’ inclusion in the Maui tournament wasn’t a surprise as it was originally announced last May.