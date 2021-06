Although there has not been a change here in Buffalo yet, gas prices all around New York state are going up, this could be a problem for many people that have made plans to take road trips for summer vacations. Like many families, I prefer to drive when on vacation with the family, we make rules, downtime for cell phones and music, which at that time, we really try to play games and talk with each other. Now, gas prices are on the rise again, we may just re-think our traveling plans. According to WIVB, the national average has gone up. last week the average price in New York was $3.15 and the average price nationally was $3.10.