2012-2017 Toyota Camry Parts Buying Guide, Maintenance and More
The 2012-2017 Toyota Camry, also known as the 7th-generation Camry, delivered yet another generation of what Toyota has done best for decades. It offered a rock-solid platform with an excellent balance of durability, quality, and value, with four- and six-cylinder engines as well as a hybrid. You could get a leather and luxury Camry or you could get a simple cloth and plastic wheel cover version if that was more to your liking.www.autoguide.com