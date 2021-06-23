2012-2017 Toyota Camry Parts Buying Guide, Maintenance and More

Supra owners are staying committed to their cars, and Toyota is rising to meet their demand for factory-fresh original parts. Even on cars as reliable as '90s Japanese classics, there comes a point where parts without service intervals wear out. Decades after their discontinuation, these components can often be hard to replace, as anyone who has tried to find a fresh transmission for a 1991 model would know. These struggles were a fact of life for owners of the Supra until Toyota acknowledged the fervor for its old grand tourer and rebooted parts production. Now, the automaker has just expanded it to include new sought-after parts.