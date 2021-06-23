Red Sox: Alex Cora won’t be asking umpires to check opposing pitchers

Red Sox skipper Alex Cora won’t be calling on the Umps. We’re a few days into the “Sticky Stuff Era,” and things are getting absolutely insane already. From superstars like Jacob deGrom and Shohei Ohtani laughing off umpire inquiries to the meltdown of Max Scherzer last night, the league is all over the place. While no member of the Red Sox pitching staff has been checked by the umpires due to a managerial request, that could all change tonight with Garrett Richards on the mound.