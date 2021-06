SANTA CRUZ — The “Delta” COVID-19 variant has touched down into Santa Cruz County. Deputy Health Officer Dr. David Ghilarducci told the Sentinel Monday that the county had received word of its first Delta variant case detected through genomic sequence testing done by the state. Previously, only the B.1.1.7 or “Alpha” variant, the P.1 or “Gamma” variant and California variants B1427 and B1429 have been detected. The Delta variant, which originated in India, is proving to be one of the most easily transferrable COVID-19 variants.