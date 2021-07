Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. With the worst of the pandemic—fingers crossed—behind us in Europe and the United States, there is a good deal of talk that those parts of the world could see a repetition of the Roaring Twenties that followed the end of World War I and the devastating Spanish flu a century ago. After all, goes the argument, consumers are bursting to spend the savings they have stockpiled during COVID-19 lockdowns as they resume shopping and socializing. As for business, many companies have digitized and innovated; that could boost productivity growth.