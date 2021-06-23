Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Betting on the Need for Speed, StrongPoint Enters U.S. Market

By Jennifer Strailey
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs grocers continue to streamline their e-commerce infrastructure and offerings, StrongPoint, an Oslo, Norway-based grocery retail solutions provider, is bringing its grocery picking technology to the U.S. market. Designed specifically for “grocery retailers looking for fast, hyperefficient and scalable e-commerce logistics solutions,” the StrongPoint solution suite “delivers industry-leading efficiency rates...

www.winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strongpoint#On E#U S#The Need For Speed#Strongpoint#Ica Sweden#Axfood Salling Group#Norgesgruppen#Eurospar#Hyperefficiency#Wgb#Saas#Multizone#Multiorder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail Stores
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Related
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Peer-to-peer car-sharing Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Turo, SocialCar, General Motors

The latest independent research document on Global Peer-to-peer car-sharing examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Peer-to-peer car-sharing study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Peer-to-peer car-sharing market report advocates analysis of Drivy, GoMore Ap, CAR2GO, Turo, SocialCar, General Motors, Getaround, Koolicar & Snappcar.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Cold Brew Coffee Market To See Stunning Growth | Starbucks, Minor Figures, Royalcupcoffee

The Latest survey report on Global Cold Brew Coffee Market sheds lights on changing dynamics in Food & Beverages Sector and elaborates market size and growth pattern of each of Cold Brew Coffee segments. As the shift to value continues, the producers are tackling challenges to personalized nutrition and match taste profiles. A wide list of manufactuerers were considered in the survey; to include mix bag of leaders and emerging manufacturers for company profiling that includes ZoZozial, Nestlé, Philosoffee, KOFFEEZ, Bottleshot, High Brew, Sandows, Vita Coco, STATION, Truestartcoffee, Starbucks, Minor Figures, Royalcupcoffee, Julius Meinl, Hola Coffee, Kukacoffee, Illycaffe, Califia Farms, Caveman, Coffee Ride, JAB Holding Company, Hausbrandt, Etno Cafe, Cool Cold Brew & Karacho.
Retailmeatpoultry.com

Grocery outlook varies for manufacturers, retailers

IRVINE, CALIF. – Product manufacturers and retailers have different views – sometimes significantly different – on the outlook for sales, pricing, assortment and digital commerce within grocery stores, according to a new survey by SMARTeam, the consumer goods insights team of Advantage Sales, a business solutions provider in the consumer goods manufacturing and retail space.
FitnessPosted by
Bisnow

SoftBank Backs Corporate Gym Platform, Cloud-Based Logistics Startup

SoftBank Group has led a round of investment in Gympass, a global network of corporate gyms, that values the company at more than $2.2B. Other investors in the round, which totaled $220M, include General Atlantic, Moore Strategic Ventures, Kaszek and Valor Capital Group. Gympass facilitates corporate access to its network...
Marketsbitcoin.com

Coinbase Approved to Enter German Cryptocurrency Market

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has obtained approval from Germany’s financial regulator, Bafin, to provide cryptocurrency trading and custody services. Coinbase Germany will launch in the coming weeks. Coinbase, a Nasdaq-listed company, announced Monday that it has secured a cryptocurrency license in Germany. The company explained: “The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Dufour Aerospace, AirMobility To Enter Japanese eVTOL Market

Dufour Aerospace has signed on with AirMobility Inc. to enter the Japanese electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) market in time for the 2025 Osaka Expo. “We are pleased to have signed a distribution agreement for an eVTOL suitable for operation in Japan,” says Hisashi Asai, president and CEO... Subscription...
Technologyaithority.com

o9 Solutions and vTradEx successfully entered Chinese market

O9 Solutions, a premier AI-driven integrated planning and operations solution provider for the enterprise, and vTradEx, the leading brand of intelligent, mobile internet and hybrid cloud solutions in supply chain execution, have successfully jointly entered the Chinese market. The partnership, which was announced in 2020, has already proved to be extremely valuable to Chinese customers.
TechnologySmart Business Network

Straight-through processing meets consumers’ need for speed

While immediacy has long been high among consumer demands, the pandemic has created a heightened expectation of speed to market. This has opened the door to increased automation, with options such as straight-through processing helping to facilitate the immediacy and ease consumers want while providing the data and decreased labor outlay companies are seeking.
GamblingPosted by
Reuters

Sports Illustrated enters online betting in deal with UK's 888

(Reuters) -British online gambling firm 888 Holdings Plc will offer sports betting under the Sports Illustrated brand to U.S. customers later this year, it said on Thursday, in an effort to expand in a thriving market. The deal will give London-listed 888 exclusive rights to the Sports Illustrated (SI) brand,...
StocksStreet.Com

How Is the Market Positioned Entering the Second Half of 2021?

The major equity indices closed mixed again Wednesday with positive NYSE and mixed Nasdaq internals as trading volumes rose on both exchanges. Most closed near the midpoints of their intraday ranges. The only technical event of note was the S&P 500 (see above) managing to post another new closing high....
Marketsbostonnews.net

Freeze-dried Foods Market Is Booming Worldwide with Amalgam Foods, Tata Coffee, Chaucer Freeze Dried Food, Expedition Foods

The Latest released survey report on Global Freeze-dried Foods Market aims to deliver an in-depth outline regarding the trends and market development scenario to outpace market with relevant strategies. To drive profitable and sustainable growth, Freeze-dried Foods manufacturers need to develop strategies to appeal to consumers and leverage technology to enhance end users experience. A wide list of manufacturers are considered in the survey with company profiling of Nestle, Unilever, Kerry, Kraft Heinz, Mondelez, DSM, Mercer Foods, Freeze-Dry Foods, European Freeze Dry, Amalgam Foods, Chaucer Freeze Dried Food, Expedition Foods, Van Drunen Farms, OFD Foods, AGF, Asahi, Tata Coffee, J. M. Smucker, Dohler, Honeyville, General Mills, Ting Hsin International, Ajinomoto, House Foods Corp., Nissin Food Holdings, Idahoan Foods, Khushi Foods, Sunsweet Growers, Bran-Zan Holdings & Chelmer Foods.
Grocery & Supermaketspglobal.com

Retailers continue online grocery investments despite slowing sales

E-commerce sales may be slowing, but the online grocery wars are still running at full speed. While health-related concerns during the pandemic pushed many grocery shoppers online for the first time, some are choosing to keep filling their carts virtually as U.S. COVID-19 cases fall. Demand for online grocery options in the U.S. remains high enough above historical norms for retailers like Amazon.com Inc., Walmart Inc. and The Kroger Co. to continue investing in a range of initiatives to improve their capabilities and customer convenience, including more automation at fulfillment centers and additional capacity in pickup and delivery.
Real Estateirei.com

KGAL enters Spanish real estate market

KGAL Investment Management GmbH & Co. has entered the Spanish real estate market, acquiring The Torre Esteve building on behalf of a pan-European real estate AIF from Iberdrola Inmobiliaria, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Spanish power generation company Iberdrola. Built in 2017, Torre Esteve is a multi-tenant property with...
StocksFXStreet.com

Why MATIC could enter a new bear market

MATIC price breakdown from a descending triangle raises the odds of lower prices moving forward. The convergence of numerous technical indicators above the current price project an obstacle for any strength in the short term. MVRV 365-day ratio designates Polygon as overvalued, and new addresses plummet in the last two...
Gamblinggamingintelligence.com

AGS enters Canadian iGaming market with OLG

New York-listed gaming supplier AGS has entered Canada’s regulated iGaming market for the first time through a new partnership with Ontario Lottery & Gaming Corporation (OLG). The supplier’s popular Golden Wins game has gone live to players via the Canadian provincial lottery’s OLG.ca site, with further games to be launched...