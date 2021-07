Brinker International, Inc. today announced Michael Breed has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Marketing, Chili’s Grill & Bar. In his new role, Breed will be responsible for all U.S. Chili's brand marketing efforts, as well as the marketing strategy and initiatives to grow Brinker’s emerging virtual brand business. This includes everything from enhancing the digital Guest experience and leveraging technology to menu innovation and bringing the Chili’s brand to life across all marketing channels including advertising and social media.