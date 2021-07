Chelsea wants Achraf Hakimi. We know that, or at least can safely assume that, because reputable journalists have said as much from England, France, and Italy. The wingback had a good season with Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan, but the Italian side needs to sell to get clear of debt. Not wanting to lose Romelu Lukaku, Hakimi was put on the chopping block. Paris Saint-Germain is also interested, by Chelsea might have pulled ahead thanks in part to a bigger offer that could include the likes of Marcos Alonso or Emerson.