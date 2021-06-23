CN2 Newscast 6-23-2021

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 News) – It’s been 60 years since the Freedom Riders road through the south up to Washington D.C. to fight for the equal rights of African Americans. Now – people from around the country are making that ride again and stopping in Rock Hill continuing to educate on the importance of voting rights. Plus, we highlight Belleview Elementary School as they close its doors for good and millions of dollars coming to help the Rock Hill Housing Authority get more people into homes.