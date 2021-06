Rick Madden is a leading authority on private equity mergers and acquisitions. Based in Kirkland’s Los Angeles office, Madden maintains a diverse corporate practice, focusing on mergers and acquisitions, out-of-court restructurings and securities offerings and advises clients with respect to corporate governance and SEC-reporting requirements. Madden’s expertise lies in the breadth and depth of his experience representing sophisticated private equity investors across nearly all industries and sectors. His experience advising leading private equity firms, including long-time client TPG Capital, on the full lifecycle of transactions allows him to navigate client risks and act as a key business and strategic advisor. Since the onset of COVID-19, Madden has worked with a number of clients to address liquidity needs for their portfolio companies, as well as to make impactful investments in businesses in need of capital injection.