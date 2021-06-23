Beaumont man convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm
VICTORIA, Texas – A Victoria County jury convicted David Terrell Christian, of Beaumont, of the felony offense of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Authorities said Christian was found with a firearm after residents at the Victoria Housing Authority called 911 regarding an individual arguing with a resident and brandishing a firearm on April 15, 2020. Officers from the Victoria Police Department responded to the call and located Christian in possession of a 9mm semiautomatic pistol.www.crossroadstoday.com