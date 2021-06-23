Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Americans should worry more about China than Russia. The new space race shows why.

By Columnist
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe salute was carried live to 1 billion people but went unnoticed by most of the world. Three astronauts aboard China’s new rival to the International Space Station gave military salutes to President Xi Jinping during a videoconference broadcast Wednesday on state television. “We in Beijing await your triumphant return,” Xi told the three officers of the People’s Liberation Army standing in front of Communist Party flags as they orbited 242 miles above Earth.

www.washingtonpost.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Glenn
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Catherine Rampell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Exploration#Other Space#Space Race#Americans#Communist Party#Russian#Chinese#Soviets#Kremlin#Gps#House#The Human Landing System#Congress#Democratic#Gallup#Rice University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
NASA
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
Related
Militaryairforcemag.com

Russia and China Could Team Up to Challenge US Space Superiority, Experts Say

Sanctions are crushing Russia’s efforts to counter American space superiority, but analysts have a rising concern that Russian President Vladimir Putin may link up with China’s wealth to develop the weapons that could stop American war fighters in their tracks. Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond has...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

China expert John Culver on Beijing's military prowess - "Intelligence Matters"

In this episode of "Intelligence Matters," host Michael Morell speaks with John Culver, a career CIA analyst, former National Intelligence officer for East Asia, and leading expert on the Chinese military. Culver and Morell discuss the decades-long modernization of the People's Liberation Army and the prowess China has attained across multiple war-fighting arenas. Culver offers insights into Xi Jinping's rise to and continued hold on power and describes the many challenges of engaging Beijing in a multi-polar, interconnected global system.
Europenewagebd.net

Russia, China extend friendship treaty, hail close ties

The leaders of China and Russia on Monday announced the extension of a 20-year-old friendship treaty, hailing increasingly close ties and the ‘stabilising role’ of their relationship. The Kremlin published a joint statement from Russia and China to mark two decades since the treaty was signed, as Vladimir Putin and...
Foreign PolicyNewsweek

White House Ignores China's Threats Over Taiwan Trade Talks

The Biden administration has expressed determination to resume trade talks between the U.S. and Taiwan, despite recent warnings out of Beijing calling for an end to all forms of engagement with the Chinese-claimed island. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki reiterated Washington's "rock-solid" support for Taipei on Monday after she...
Foreign Policyworldpoliticsreview.com

To Really Compete With China, Invest in America’s Human Capital

In July 1971, one month after the publication of the Pentagon Papers and a year before the Watergate break-in that would eventually cause his downfall, Richard Nixon gave one of the most interesting, and in retrospect, important, speeches of his political career. Still relatively unblemished by scandal, Nixon was cruising...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

China’s Communist Party runs low on creativity

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Chinese Communist Party turns 100 this week. A century after it was founded in Shanghai’s French concession, the institution has never been so popular at home or resented abroad. Its leaders are experts at the nuances of control, and long on ambition. But they are dangerously short on new ideas.
ChinaPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

China and Russia's exaggerated partnership

Russia does not want to go to war with the United States in the South China Sea. China does not want to go to war with NATO in the Baltic States. These truths bear note in light of Beijing and Moscow's latest effort to present their relationship as an evolving alliance. Holding a virtual meeting on Monday, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin spoke of forging closer cooperation in international affairs. Xi described a commitment to "building a new type of international relations and a community with a shared future for mankind."
POTUSPosted by
CNN

UK-Russia naval flap shows Putin's on edge

David A. Andelman, a contributor to CNN, twice winner of the Deadline Club Award, and executive director of The Red Lines Project, is the author of "A Red Line in the Sand: Diplomacy, Strategy, and the History of Wars That Might Still Happen" and host of its Evergreen podcast. He formerly was a correspondent for The New York Times and CBS News in Europe and Asia. Follow him on Twitter @DavidAndelman. The views expressed in this commentary belong solely to the author. View more opinion at CNN.
PoliticsThe Guardian

China blasts Japanese minister’s ‘sinister’ remarks about Taiwan

China and Japan are once again embroiled in a diplomatic row over Taiwan, in the latest example of Beijing’s extreme sensitivity over the status of the self-ruled island and Tokyo’s changing attitude towards Beijing. Speaking to the US conservative thinktank Hudson Institute on Monday, Japan’s state minister of defence, Yasuhide...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Milley adds confusion to America's ambiguity on defending Taiwan

Has the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff just added another layer of ambiguity on whether America will defend Taiwan against aggression from China?. Gen. Mark Milley seemed to raise the threshold for possible U.S. intervention when he testified last week before the House Armed Services Committee. He was asked whether he agreed with the earlier congressional testimony from the outgoing and incoming commanders of the Indo-Pacific Command that China’s momentum toward a move against Taiwan is accelerating.
Foreign Policywincountry.com

Italy says its relations with U.S. far more important than with China

ROME (Reuters) – Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Monday that Rome’s relations with the United States are much more important than its ties with China. The United States has expressed concern over Italy’s links to China, particularly after a previous Italian government signed up to Beijing’s Belt and Road infrastructure drive in 2019.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

NATO Black Sea partners describe Russian threat and need for more US deterrence

BUCHAREST, Romania — In a May virtual meeting with President Joe Biden, a group of nine Eastern European NATO countries led by Romania called for a bigger allied military presence on the Eastern Bloc. The group, known as the Bucharest Nine, saw an imminent threat from Russia’s troop buildup of 100,000 soldiers on the border with Ukraine. Romania wants more American troops to deter Russia, and they are making investments to secure it.
ChinaWashington Post

China is exporting propaganda while the rest of the world stands idly by

“We are very free,” says the subject of a video shot in China’s northwestern Xinjiang region. “We are very free now,” says another. “We are very, very free here,” says a third. You’ll be forgiven if you are not convinced: These and thousands of other clips are part of a state campaign to cover up for the cultural genocide against Uyghurs being carried out by President Xi Jinping’s regime. Clumsy as these efforts might seem from afar, they’re still chilling — and they’re still a threat to those in the most danger.