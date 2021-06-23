Americans should worry more about China than Russia. The new space race shows why.
The salute was carried live to 1 billion people but went unnoticed by most of the world. Three astronauts aboard China's new rival to the International Space Station gave military salutes to President Xi Jinping during a videoconference broadcast Wednesday on state television. "We in Beijing await your triumphant return," Xi told the three officers of the People's Liberation Army standing in front of Communist Party flags as they orbited 242 miles above Earth.