Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tippecanoe County, IN

Purdue announces full capacity for Ross-Ade Stadium

By Michael McCammon
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe return to normal at Purdue took another big step on Wednesday afternoon as the school announced that attendance at football games this fall will be at full capacity. Following the impact of a lockdown that left fans on the outside due to safety protocols stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Boilermakers will be playing in front of fans once again. The school also announced that attendance at Holloway Gymnasium is also returning to full capacity for the coming season.

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

27K+
Followers
215K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tippecanoe County, IN
Local
Indiana Football
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
State
Indiana State
Tippecanoe County, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Illinois State
Local
Indiana College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Ade#John Purdue#American Football#Purdue Athletics#Pac#Oregon State#The Old Oaken Bucket Game#Gameday#Ohio State#Belin Court#The Purdue Team Store#The John Purdue Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Purdue University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
247Sports

Listen: 2 hours of Wednesday night Ohio State talk (Biddle co-hosting The Buckeye Show on The Fan)

Our Dave Biddle co-hosted The Buckeye Show on WBNS 97.1 The Fan Wednesday evening, along with Marc Finch (regular host Tim Hall was off). There was plenty of Ohio State football and basketball news to get into -- including football recruiting -- during the 2-hour program. The Buckeyes landed high 4-star 2020 cornerback Terrance Brooks just before the show went on the air. The rich get richer in the nation's No. 1 class. Also, what's the latest on J.T. Tuimoloau? And what are thoughts on Duane Washington leaving OSU for the professional basketball ranks?
Oregon StatePosted by
247Sports

TRANSFER: Former Penn State WR John Dunmore Jr. is headed to Oregon State

The Oregon State football staff is closing out the month of June on a busy note as the Beavers added another commitment, this time via the transfer portal. On Wednesday afternoon, John Dunmore Jr., a 6-foot-1, 179 pound wide receiver most recently from Penn State and originally out of Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna College Prep made the pledge to play for Coach Smith and the Beavers.
Michigan StatePosted by
247Sports

WATCH: MSU QB commit Katin Houser throws at Elite 11 finals

Michigan State landed a head-turning commitment last weekend when four-star quarterback Katin Houser gave his pledge to the Spartans. The class of 2022 passer from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco chose the Spartans after backing off his previous commitment to Boise State. Houser will have another opportunity to turn heads...
Maryland StatePosted by
247Sports

Maryland football recruiting: Kobe Prentice commits to Terps

Maryland football picked up its second commitment of the weekend on Sunday, when wide receiver Kobe Prentice committed to the Terps. Prentice, a rising senior from Calera (Ala.), picked the Terps over Mississippi State, Arizona State and others following his official visit over the weekend. "It was really good. It's...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Tracking NIL deals across the NCAA

College athletes across the country will soon begin raking in money for their name, image and likeness. Today marks the first day players in all NCAA sports will be allowed to profit off sponsorships and other deals thanks to an interim name, image and likeness rule passed Wednesday by the NCAA.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Tony Perkins ready for normal 2022 season

Iowa shooting guard Tony Perkins earned playing time during his true freshman season with his athleticism, defense and ability in transition. In year two, he'll see an increased role on this Hawkeye team. Perkins, a three-star shooting guard coming out of Lawrence North, picked Iowa over offers from Ball State,...
Notre Dame, INPosted by
247Sports

Notre Dame continues to roll on the recruiting trail

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly and his staff aren’t settling for College Football Playoff appearances in South Bend. They want more. And it’s showing on the recruiting trail. Coming off a second playoff appearance in the last three years, the Irish currently hold the 247Sports Composite’s No. 2 recruiting...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

New decision timeline for Dillon Tatum

The recruiting finish line is once again in sight for Dillon Tatum. The West Bloomfield (Mich.) star originally planned on ending his recruitment back in April, but delays with his commitment video and subsequent coaching movement at Michigan caused him to rethink things. Now after taking a few June visits he has a new timeline that calls for a decision before the start of his senior season.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Elite 11 Finals Check In: LSU QB commit Walker Howard

TORRANCE, Calif. - Lafayette (La.) St. Thomas More quarterback Walker Howard had some big moments on day one of the Elite 11 Finals showing tremendous arm talent and the ability to make big-time throws on the move. One of the more exciting players to watch rep in this setting, Howard...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Watch 4-star Emeka Megwa commit live on CBS Sports HQ

Emeka Megwa, a talented 2022 four-star athlete prospect from Keller (Texas) Timber Creek in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, is set to announce his college commitment at 2 p.m. EDT Thursday live on CBS Sports HQ. Megwa has reported almost 40 offers from across the country during the course of his recruitment.
Mississippi StatePosted by
247Sports

Vanderbilt crushed by Mississippi State in decisive CWS Finals Game 3

Vanderbilt had Kumar Rocker on the mound, Mississippi State starter Will Bednar looked wild on short rest and all of the Commodores' top bullpen arms were fresh for the decisive Game 3 of the College World Series finals Wednesday night. It still didn't matter. Bednar recovered from a handful of early walks to no-hit Vanderbilt into the eighth inning, and Vanderbilt's continual defensive struggles left Rocker hanging. Vanderbilt fell 9-0 and State won the first national championship in program history.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

E. Jai Mason back in the picture for Ole Miss?

E. Jai Mason out of Clinton (Miss.) arrived at the Ole Miss camp earlier this month with little fanfare. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound receiver left the high school scene not knowing how he really ended up at N' West CC after receiving scholarship offers from Southern Cal, Florida, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Oregon and several more Power 5 programs.
NBAPosted by
247Sports

Isaiah Livers offers updates on rehab, injury timeline at NBA Combine

In some ways, Isaiah Livers is living the worst nightmare of every basketball player who turns down professional opportunities to come back for his senior season. After watching his team – Michigan's first No. 1 seed in 28 years — proceed to the NCAA Tournament without him and come oh-so-close to the Final Four, the four-year Michigan starter is watching events like the NBA Combine from the sidelines as he recovers from a foot operation meant to heal a stress fracture he incurred during the season.