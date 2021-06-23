Purdue announces full capacity for Ross-Ade Stadium
The return to normal at Purdue took another big step on Wednesday afternoon as the school announced that attendance at football games this fall will be at full capacity. Following the impact of a lockdown that left fans on the outside due to safety protocols stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Boilermakers will be playing in front of fans once again. The school also announced that attendance at Holloway Gymnasium is also returning to full capacity for the coming season.247sports.com