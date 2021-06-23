Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Deep Instinct: AI, deep learning tools can help prevent cyberattacks

By VB Staff
VentureBeat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecurity operations teams have a data management problem: The volume of security alerts they have to process is so high they can miss signs of an attack. In the first Voice of SecOps report from security vendor Deep Instinct, 86% of respondents said tools driven by data science — which includes artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning — would make a significant impact in preventing unknown threats and reducing false positives.

venturebeat.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Security#Deep Learning#S Voice#Secops#Ai#Microsoft Exchange#Hayhurst Consultancy#Venturebeat Venturebeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
SolarWinds
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Country
Germany
News Break
Software
Related
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Real-time Attacks Against Deep Reinforcement Learning Policies

Recent work has discovered that deep reinforcement learning (DRL) policies are vulnerable to adversarial examples. These attacks mislead the policy of DRL agents by perturbing the state of the environment observed by agents. They are feasible in principle but too slow to fool DRL policies in real time. We propose a new attack to fool DRL policies that is both effective and efficient enough to be mounted in real time. We utilize the Universal Adversarial Perturbation (UAP) method to compute effective perturbations independent of the individual inputs to which they are applied. Via an extensive evaluation using Atari 2600 games, we show that our technique is effective, as it fully degrades the performance of both deterministic and stochastic policies (up to 100%, even when the $l_\infty$ bound on the perturbation is as small as 0.005). We also show that our attack is efficient, incurring an online computational cost of 0.027ms on average. It is faster compared to the response time (0.6ms on average) of agents with different DRL policies, and considerably faster than prior attacks (2.7ms on average). Furthermore, we demonstrate that known defenses are ineffective against universal perturbations. We propose an effective detection technique which can form the basis for robust defenses against attacks based on universal perturbations.
Militarytowardsdatascience.com

Hunting Naval Mines with Deep Learning

A model to help improve naval mines detection using an autoencoder for feature selection and a deep neural network for binary classification. There’s no doubt that mines represent an important issue to the navigability of the oceans. There are many of them laying around since several decades ago. The cost of producing and laying a mine is usually between 0.5% and 10% of the cost of removing it, and it can take up to 200 times as long to clear a minefield as to lay it. There still exist some naval minefields dating back to the World War II, and will remain dangerous for many years, since they are too extensive and expensive to clear.
Computersarxiv.org

Efficient Deep Learning: A Survey on Making Deep Learning Models Smaller, Faster, and Better

Deep Learning has revolutionized the fields of computer vision, natural language understanding, speech recognition, information retrieval and more. However, with the progressive improvements in deep learning models, their number of parameters, latency, resources required to train, etc. have all have increased significantly. Consequently, it has become important to pay attention to these footprint metrics of a model as well, not just its quality. We present and motivate the problem of efficiency in deep learning, followed by a thorough survey of the five core areas of model efficiency (spanning modeling techniques, infrastructure, and hardware) and the seminal work there. We also present an experiment-based guide along with code, for practitioners to optimize their model training and deployment. We believe this is the first comprehensive survey in the efficient deep learning space that covers the landscape of model efficiency from modeling techniques to hardware support. Our hope is that this survey would provide the reader with the mental model and the necessary understanding of the field to apply generic efficiency techniques to immediately get significant improvements, and also equip them with ideas for further research and experimentation to achieve additional gains.
Sciencearxiv.org

The Principles of Deep Learning Theory

This book develops an effective theory approach to understanding deep neural networks of practical relevance. Beginning from a first-principles component-level picture of networks, we explain how to determine an accurate description of the output of trained networks by solving layer-to-layer iteration equations and nonlinear learning dynamics. A main result is that the predictions of networks are described by nearly-Gaussian distributions, with the depth-to-width aspect ratio of the network controlling the deviations from the infinite-width Gaussian description. We explain how these effectively-deep networks learn nontrivial representations from training and more broadly analyze the mechanism of representation learning for nonlinear models. From a nearly-kernel-methods perspective, we find that the dependence of such models' predictions on the underlying learning algorithm can be expressed in a simple and universal way. To obtain these results, we develop the notion of representation group flow (RG flow) to characterize the propagation of signals through the network. By tuning networks to criticality, we give a practical solution to the exploding and vanishing gradient problem. We further explain how RG flow leads to near-universal behavior and lets us categorize networks built from different activation functions into universality classes. Altogether, we show that the depth-to-width ratio governs the effective model complexity of the ensemble of trained networks. By using information-theoretic techniques, we estimate the optimal aspect ratio at which we expect the network to be practically most useful and show how residual connections can be used to push this scale to arbitrary depths. With these tools, we can learn in detail about the inductive bias of architectures, hyperparameters, and optimizers.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Deep Learning Through the Lens of Example Difficulty

Existing work on understanding deep learning often employs measures that compress all data-dependent information into a few numbers. In this work, we adopt a perspective based on the role of individual examples. We introduce a measure of the computational difficulty of making a prediction for a given input: the (effective) prediction depth. Our extensive investigation reveals surprising yet simple relationships between the prediction depth of a given input and the model's uncertainty, confidence, accuracy and speed of learning for that data point. We further categorize difficult examples into three interpretable groups, demonstrate how these groups are processed differently inside deep models and showcase how this understanding allows us to improve prediction accuracy. Insights from our study lead to a coherent view of a number of separately reported phenomena in the literature: early layers generalize while later layers memorize; early layers converge faster and networks learn easy data and simple functions first.
Computersarxiv.org

A Winning Hand: Compressing Deep Networks Can Improve Out-Of-Distribution Robustness

Two crucial requirements for a successful adoption of deep learning (DL) in the wild are: (1) robustness to distributional shifts, and (2) model compactness for achieving efficiency. Unfortunately, efforts towards simultaneously achieving Out-of-Distribution (OOD) robustness and extreme model compactness without sacrificing accuracy have mostly been unsuccessful. This raises an important question: "Is the inability to create compact, accurate, and robust deep neural networks (CARDs) fundamental?" To answer this question, we perform a large-scale analysis for a range of popular model compression techniques which uncovers several intriguing patterns. Notably, in contrast to traditional pruning approaches (e.g., fine tuning and gradual magnitude pruning), we find that "lottery ticket-style" pruning approaches can surprisingly be used to create high performing CARDs. Specifically, we are able to create extremely compact CARDs that are dramatically more robust than their significantly larger and full-precision counterparts while matching (or beating) their test accuracy, simply by pruning and/or quantizing. To better understand these differences, we perform sensitivity analysis in the Fourier domain for CARDs trained using different data augmentation methods. Motivated by our analysis, we develop a simple domain-adaptive test-time ensembling approach (CARD-Deck) that uses a gating module to dynamically select an appropriate CARD from the CARD-Deck based on their spectral-similarity with test samples. By leveraging complementary frequency biases of different compressed models, the proposed approach builds a "winning hand" of CARDs that establishes a new state-of-the-art on CIFAR-10-C accuracies (i.e., 96.8% clean and 92.75% robust) with dramatically better memory usage than their non-compressed counterparts. We also present some theoretical evidences supporting our empirical findings.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Deep Contrastive Graph Representation via Adaptive Homotopy Learning

Homotopy model is an excellent tool exploited by diverse research works in the field of machine learning. However, its flexibility is limited due to lack of adaptiveness, i.e., manual fixing or tuning the appropriate homotopy coefficients. To address the problem above, we propose a novel adaptive homotopy framework (AH) in which the Maclaurin duality is employed, such that the homotopy parameters can be adaptively obtained. Accordingly, the proposed AH can be widely utilized to enhance the homotopy-based algorithm. In particular, in this paper, we apply AH to contrastive learning (AHCL) such that it can be effectively transferred from weak-supervised learning (given label priori) to unsupervised learning, where soft labels of contrastive learning are directly and adaptively learned. Accordingly, AHCL has the adaptive ability to extract deep features without any sort of prior information. Consequently, the affinity matrix formulated by the related adaptive labels can be constructed as the deep Laplacian graph that incorporates the topology of deep representations for the inputs. Eventually, extensive experiments on benchmark datasets validate the superiority of our method.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Modelling resource allocation in uncertain system environment through deep reinforcement learning

Reinforcement Learning has applications in field of mechatronics, robotics, and other resource-constrained control system. Problem of resource allocation is primarily solved using traditional predefined techniques and modern deep learning methods. The drawback of predefined and most deep learning methods for resource allocation is failing to meet the requirements in cases of uncertain system environment. We can approach problem of resource allocation in uncertain system environment alongside following certain criteria using deep reinforcement learning. Also, reinforcement learning has ability for adapting to new uncertain environment for prolonged period of time. The paper provides a detailed comparative analysis on various deep reinforcement learning methods by applying different components to modify architecture of reinforcement learning with use of noisy layers, prioritized replay, bagging, duelling networks, and other related combination to obtain improvement in terms of performance and reduction of computational cost. The paper identifies problem of resource allocation in uncertain environment could be effectively solved using Noisy Bagging duelling double deep Q network achieving efficiency of 97.7% by maximizing reward with significant exploration in given simulated environment for resource allocation.
Computersai-summary.com

Summary: Deep learning: A Natural Language Processing Bootcamp

You will also learn how to use TensorFlow For NLP and Deep Learning. This course is very hands-on and you will be learning everything there is about basic NLP. We’ll be covering the state of the art algorithms like word embeddings, tokenization, and deep learning. Beginner python developer curious about...
Computer Sciencepetapixel.com

Researchers Use Deep Learning to Add High-Quality Motion to Still Photos

Researchers at the University of Washington have developed a new deep learning method that essentially creates high-quality cinemagraphs automatically. The team says the method can animate any flowing material, including water, smoke, fire, and clouds. The researchers say that the method involves a neural network that needed to be trained...
Computersarxiv.org

Distributed Deep Learning in Open Collaborations

Michael Diskin, Alexey Bukhtiyarov, Max Ryabinin, Lucile Saulnier, Quentin Lhoest, Anton Sinitsin, Dmitry Popov, Dmitry Pyrkin, Maxim Kashirin, Alexander Borzunov, Albert Villanova del Moral, Denis Mazur, Ilia Kobelev, Yacine Jernite, Thomas Wolf, Gennady Pekhimenko. Modern deep learning applications require increasingly more compute to train state-of-the-art models. To address this demand,...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Depth from Disparity via Deep Learning

There are many real-world uses for depth estimation, with practical significance in robotics, computer vision, and immersive displays (see figure above). We will be looking at depth estimation as a multi-image problem. Multi-view (or image) problems span different problem domains. For instance,. Stereo vision. Structure from motion. Optical flow. Although...
Computersnewsmaritime.com

Advantages and Disadvantages of Deep Learning

Deep Learning Engineer is listed 2nd on the list of Top AI jobs by Indeed.com. The global market investment in Deep Learning grew from USD 3.5 trillion to USD 5.8 trillion last year, as per a report by McKinsey Global Institute. You can find Deep Learning jobs everywhere across the...
Coding & Programmingtechxplore.com

ProtoTree: Addressing the black-box nature of deep learning models

One of the biggest obstacles in the adoption of Artificial Intelligence is that it cannot explain what a prediction is based on. These machine-learning systems are so-called black boxes when the reasoning for a decision is not self-evident to a user. Meike Nauta, Ph.D. candidate at the Data Science group within the EEMCS faculty of the University of Twente, created a model to address the black-box nature of deep learning models.
Computersarxiv.org

Self-supervised Incremental Deep Graph Learning for Ethereum Phishing Scam Detection

In recent years, phishing scams have become the crime type with the largest money involved on Ethereum, the second-largest blockchain platform. Meanwhile, graph neural network (GNN) has shown promising performance in various node classification tasks. However, for Ethereum transaction data, which could be naturally abstracted to a real-world complex graph, the scarcity of labels and the huge volume of transaction data make it difficult to take advantage of GNN methods. Here in this paper, to address the two challenges, we propose a Self-supervised Incremental deep Graph learning model (SIEGE), for the phishing scam detection problem on Ethereum. In our model, two pretext tasks designed from spatial and temporal perspectives help us effectively learn useful node embedding from the huge amount of unlabelled transaction data. And the incremental paradigm allows us to efficiently handle large-scale transaction data and help the model maintain good performance when the data distribution is drastically changing. We collect transaction records about half a year from Ethereum and our extensive experiments show that our model consistently outperforms strong baselines in both transductive and inductive settings.
Technologyarxiv.org

Predicting gender of Brazilian names using deep learning

Predicting gender by the name is not a simple task. In many applications, especially in the natural language processing (NLP) field, this task may be necessary, mainly when considering foreign names. Some machine learning algorithms can satisfactorily perform the prediction. In this paper, we examined and implemented feedforward and recurrent deep neural network models, such as MLP, RNN, GRU, CNN, and BiLSTM, to classify gender through the first name. A dataset of Brazilian names is used to train and evaluate the models. We analyzed the accuracy, recall, precision, and confusion matrix to measure the models' performances. The results indicate that the gender prediction can be performed from the feature extraction strategy looking at the names as a set of strings. Some models accurately predict the gender in more than 90% of the cases. The recurrent models overcome the feedforward models in this binary classification problem.
Computersredsharknews.com

Your landscape photos can now be animated using deep learning

A new system developed at the University of Washington can take a still image an animate the elements within it using machine learning. Currently the system is limited to animating flowing material such as water, smoke, and clouds, but the way in which it does it creates an animated image that can be looped indefinitely. The researchers are set to present their approach at the Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition on June 22nd.
Softwarearxiv.org

Signal Processing Based Deep Learning for Blind Symbol Decoding and Modulation Classification

Blindly decoding a signal requires estimating its unknown transmit parameters, compensating for the wireless channel impairments, and identifying the modulation type. While deep learning can solve complex problems, digital signal processing (DSP) is interpretable and can be more computationally efficient. To combine both, we propose the dual path network (DPN). It consists of a signal path of DSP operations that recover the signal, and a feature path of neural networks that estimate the unknown transmit parameters. By interconnecting the paths over several recovery stages, later stages benefit from the recovered signals and reuse all the previously extracted features. The proposed design is demonstrated to provide 5% improvement in modulation classification compared to alternative designs lacking either feature sharing or access to recovered signals. The estimation results of DPN along with its blind decoding performance are shown to outperform a blind signal processing algorithm for BPSK and QPSK on a simulated dataset. An over-the-air software-defined-radio capture was used to verify DPN results at high SNRs. DPN design can process variable length inputs and is shown to outperform relying on fixed length inputs with prediction averaging on longer signals by up to 15% in modulation classification.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Deep Learning for Functional Data Analysis with Adaptive Basis Layers

Despite their widespread success, the application of deep neural networks to functional data remains scarce today. The infinite dimensionality of functional data means standard learning algorithms can be applied only after appropriate dimension reduction, typically achieved via basis expansions. Currently, these bases are chosen a priori without the information for the task at hand and thus may not be effective for the designated task. We instead propose to adaptively learn these bases in an end-to-end fashion. We introduce neural networks that employ a new Basis Layer whose hidden units are each basis functions themselves implemented as a micro neural network. Our architecture learns to apply parsimonious dimension reduction to functional inputs that focuses only on information relevant to the target rather than irrelevant variation in the input function. Across numerous classification/regression tasks with functional data, our method empirically outperforms other types of neural networks, and we prove that our approach is statistically consistent with low generalization error. Code is available at: \url{this https URL}.