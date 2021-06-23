Cancel
USA Gymnastics trying to move past Nassar as Trials begin

By WILL GRAVES
dailyjournal.net
 6 days ago

ST. LOUIS — USA Gymnastics is trying to shift the narrative away from the Larry Nassar scandal. President Li Li Leung wants to talk about the progress it has made over the last three years. The safeguards it is putting in place to prevent sexual abuse. The programs that focus on education and empowerment. The emphasis on changing a culture that produced plenty of medals but at a sometimes astronomical cost both physically and emotionally to the athletes that won them.

