USA Gymnastics trying to move past Nassar as Trials begin

For more than eight years, women’s gymnastics has been dominated by one name: Simone Biles, widely considered the greatest gymnast in history. Other than offering another chance to marvel at Biles, the gymnastics trials will be notable for how they will shape the selection of teams that will be competing in an Olympics that limits them to four members apiece. That rule, which already has been revisited for the Paris Games in 2024, puts a particular emphasis on gymnasts’ all-around skills.