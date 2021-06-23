Warby Parker Just Released a New Metal Eyewear Collection – See the New Frames
Warby Parker’s new Metal Edit is a minimalist’s dream eyewear collection. Made of mixed materials such as acetate and metal, each piece offers a streamlined silhouette that’s adaptable and complementary to the face. The eyewear brand introduced the new collection on the Warby Parker website on June 22, debuting a bevy of lightweight metal frames, many of which feature the brand’s once-limited edition Epigraph accents — a notable custom metal detail that sits at the top corners of the frames and wraps at the hinge.*spy.com