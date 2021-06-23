Cancel
Apparel

Warby Parker Just Released a New Metal Eyewear Collection – See the New Frames

By Nina Bradley
SPY
SPY
 6 days ago
Warby Parker’s new Metal Edit is a minimalist’s dream eyewear collection. Made of mixed materials such as acetate and metal, each piece offers a streamlined silhouette that’s adaptable and complementary to the face. The eyewear brand introduced the new collection on the Warby Parker website on June 22, debuting a bevy of lightweight metal frames, many of which feature the brand’s once-limited edition Epigraph accents — a notable custom metal detail that sits at the top corners of the frames and wraps at the hinge.*

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

