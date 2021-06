The initial rhythm was very low, and the projections if we did not improve it pointed to several years until we could achieve group immunity. That was in the first weeks of January. By the end of that month there were directly delays and autonomous communities that stopped vaccinating in order to ensure the second doses, since no new remittances were arriving. However, and despite other added obstacles such as problems with AstraZeneca or Janssen, Spain was accelerating its dose administration rate and has just exceeded its third vaccination target with three days of delay with respect to the foreseen term, arriving at 15 million vaccinated of complete schedule. Specifically, 15,138,439 from Spaniards.