How to Choose the Right Facial for Your Skin Type and Needs
Facial treatments are often bundled with other spa menu items as another way to unwind, but as with any service (and especially one involving chemicals and tools applied directly to the face), they should be carefully chosen based on one's personal skin types and concerns. To maximize your results (and avoid wreaking any havoc along the way), read on as skincare experts break down some of their favorite facials, complete with popular upgrades and pricing info, for your cleanest, smoothest, and brightest skin yet.www.realsimple.com