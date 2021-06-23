Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

How to Choose the Right Facial for Your Skin Type and Needs

By Kristin Granero
Real Simple
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacial treatments are often bundled with other spa menu items as another way to unwind, but as with any service (and especially one involving chemicals and tools applied directly to the face), they should be carefully chosen based on one's personal skin types and concerns. To maximize your results (and avoid wreaking any havoc along the way), read on as skincare experts break down some of their favorite facials, complete with popular upgrades and pricing info, for your cleanest, smoothest, and brightest skin yet.

www.realsimple.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elle Macpherson
Person
Kyra Sedgwick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Skin#Skin Types#Oily Skin#Skin Condition#Hydrafacial#Md#Britenol#Ctfg#Diamondglow#European#The European Facial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Skin CareIn Style

Shoppers in Their 60s Swear This Anti-Wrinkle Serum Leaves Them "Luminous"

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Ask any dermatologist and they'll tell you the importance of using a serum in your skincare routine. Why you might ask? A good serum replenishes your skin with active ingredients that fight fine lines and wrinkles and deliver a luminous glow to the skin. Clarins Double Serum is more than a typical serum - it goes above and beyond the promised benefits, and skincare users of all ages praise its results. It's also currently on sale at Nordstrom.
Skin Caresixtyandme.com

7 Best CC Creams for Mature Skin

Have you heard about CC creams? CC is short for color-correcting. They are not foundation makeup but more like a tinted moisturizer. They aren’t as heavy as foundations and often include sun protection and anti-aging properties (making it more than a simple tinted moisturizer). Some CC creams for mature skin also claim to correct brown spots and other skin discolorations over time.
Skin CareFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

The best moisturizer for dry skin

A significant number of people suffer from dry skin. Dry skin can be uncomfortable, itchy and even cause other skin issues. It can affect any part of the body, including the face, elbows, hands and heels. Due to dry skin’s prevalence in the population, there are many moisturizers on the...
Skin Carethezoereport.com

How To Tell If Your Skin pH Is Out Of Whack — And Why That Matters

You know the tight, squeaky clean feeling you get after using a specific cleanser? Or the redness and inflammation when you’ve overindulged in acidic skin care products? Or even the extreme dryness that appears during the winter months? These are all tell-tale signs that the skin’s pH is off balance, and therefore have a compromised microbiome and skin barrier function. The pH, or potential of hydrogen, of the skin can either be acidic or alkaline. “When skin is functioning in the optimal pH range, it has improved skin barrier function and is more efficient at retaining moisture,” says Alexandria Gilleo, wellness expert and celebrity makeup artist (more on that in a bit).
Skin CareSFGate

3 things to know about how this summer can affect your skin

(BPT) - You're probably ready to get outside and soak up some sun this summer. Like most things in life, though, the sun can be both rejuvenating and harmful. One primary example is when you get a sunburn, and according to a Department of Health and Human Services report, more than one out of every three Americans report getting sunburned every year.
Skin CarePosted by
StyleCaster

Dermalogica’s “Smart” Serum Responds To Exactly What Your Skin Needs

If you’re anything like me, you deal with more than one skin concern at a time. I’ve got fine lines, PMS breakouts, dry spots and hyperpigmentation to deal with. How much depends on the day. (Thanks, 30s!) Luckily, Dermalogica’s Smart Response Serum is made just for that ever-changing skin. Unlike serums with just one or two active ingredients to target one issue, there are four actives that hydrate, brighten, soothe and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. All in one bottle.
Skin Caretripzilla.com

10 Best Korean Serums for Healthy, Balanced Skin

Acne, wrinkles, and discolouration? We don't know them!. Eyebrows are life but skincare is lifer. Beauty enthusiasts know that a clean complexion doesn’t start with makeup, it starts with skincare and the right products that complement your skin type. To find fail-safe ingredients, we often turn to Korean skincare products that always deliver satisfying results. If you still don’t know much about Korean skincare and its step-by-step process, I wrote about its benefits here. This time though, we’re going to talk about a specific product — Korean serums for healthy and balanced skin.
Skin Carecoveteur.com

Everything Your Skin-Care Routine Needs During the Summer

The warmer weather is officially here, and we've been enjoying our days basking in the sun (with SPF, of course), having picnics at the park with friends, and going on sunny day trips. Of course, along with the transition to weather that we can only describe as *scorching,* our beauty routines go through a change, as well. We're now opting for lighter products that help our skin thrive despite the heat and humidity. So how can we ensure we're still giving our dermis just what it needs within our minimalistic summer skin-care routines? Greenwich, Connecticut–based master aesthetician Suzanna of Esthetica, who treats many celebrities and editors, gives us the 411 on the perfect skin-care routine for the hottest months of the year.
DietsPosted by
FIRST For Women

How to Choose the Right Intermittent Fasting Diet For Your Lifestyle

With so many different ways to try intermittent fasting, it can be hard to know which one will suit you and your body best. With that in mind, we created a guide for choosing the right intermittent fasting diet for your lifestyle. Each method has its own benefits when it comes to losing weight and improving your metabolism, but before embarking on any sort of diet, speak to your doctor first to make sure it’s safe for you.
Apparelfashionisers.com

How to Choose the Right Dresses for Bridesmaids

After finding the perfect wedding dress for yourself, you now need to make sure your girls will also be dressed to kill for your special day. Although you cannot please everyone, you need to be able to dress them in a way that will make them feel comfortable and beautiful at your wedding.
Hair Carethegirlsun.com

How to get hair dye off your skin – 5 ways to get your skin stain free

Hair dyeing at home holds numerous benefits, and now there are some amazing DIY options out there that will give you salon quality locks without leaving the front door. One of the biggest challenges, however, is that the colour can often stain your forehead, neck, ears or hands if you’re not careful and it can be the worst feeling when you wash out your dye and find dark patches across your most visible parts of skin. But worry not, there’s ways around it – five to be precise.
Skin CareExtra

How to Combat the Visible Signs of Stress on Your Skin

If you’re feeling stressed, it can show up on your skin. “Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst caught up with Dr. Glynis Ablon, who explained that can mean inflammation, rosacea, rashes, and more. Not to worry — Dr. Ablon has tips and tricks to combat these very issues. Watch!
Hair Careatoallinks.com

How to choose the right hairbrush

Picking out the right hairbrush is not that easy. A hairbrush should be perfect in every sense of the word. It should feel good in your hands, not scratchy or wobbly. This article will give you some tips on how to choose the right hairbrush, including tips on what to look for when buying one. Here are the four main types of hairbrushes that you should know about:
Skin Careava360.com

The One Facial Exfoliant My Sensitive Skin Loves

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I first realized I had sensitive skin in high school, when I tried to tweeze my dark upper lip hair and wound up with angry red marks. A flare of rosacea around my eyes in college forced me to lay off most facial products that weren’t gentle and short on ingredients, and I later discovered that I am allergic to anything that contains beeswax (read: most makeup). I struggled through my teens and 20s to find a skin-care routine that wasn’t irritating, experimenting with all manner of drugstore and luxury products recommended by magazines and dermatologists alike. One product that eluded me in particular was an exfoliating face wash that didn’t leave my finicky skin flaky and raw.
Skin CareEssence

ABC’s of Skin Health: Get to Know the Skincare Ingredients That Go Into the Science of Great Skin and How They Help Melanated Skin Types

Sixty-six percent of Black women are unsure which products are best for their skin, according to a ‘State of Skin’ survey by InStyle magazine. They also experience dry skin and are twice as likely to suffer from a skin condition. So, to help you navigate the beauty aisle, we’re going to break down the science behind some of the ingredients found in popular skincare products—highlighting some must-haves for your melanated skin.
Hair Carethemanual.com

Best Shampoo for Thinning Hair: 6 Ways to Save Your Lingering Locks

Hair loss in men can be attributed to genetics, lifestyle, and even certain medical conditions. Whatever the case may be, seeing your once-luscious locks thin over time can be disheartening. You can go for an effective hair loss treatment or shave your head outright and be a few paces ahead of mother nature. But there’s another route you can take: Prevention.
Skin CareGrazia

Has Summer Got Your Skin Feeling Sensitive? Here’s How To Keep Your Skin Calm And Happy This Season

Well, we made it, didn’t we? Those winter months were rather long and pretty arduous, and let’s be honest, that spring didn’t exactly put a spring back in our step (thanks, typical British weather), but at long last, summer is here. Queue garden parties, barbecues, picnics in the park, light dresses, and those balmy evenings that seem to last forever. It all sounds dreamy, doesn’t it?
Skin CareWREG

How to protect your skin from the sun during summer and beyond

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Swimming, hiking, biking, surfing, boating or just a day out at the beach are all great ways to enjoy the sunshine during the summer. But everyone knows the dangerous effect of being out in the sun too long. Sometimes even staying out of the sun isn’t enough to avoid sunburn and potential long-term sun damage. Water, snow, sand and concrete can reflect the sun’s rays and cause skin damage.
Skin Caremarthastewart.com

15 Cooling Skin Care Products You Will Reach for All Summer Long

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Whether you are searching for ways to help your skin withstand the dog days of summer or are simply hoping for a solution to your incessantly inflamed visage, cooling products deserve your attention. While most people immediately jump to menthol-laden pain relievers or old-school aloe vera when thinking of temperature-lowering skin care products, the category is much more encompassing these days: Cooling moisturizers, masks, and eye creams are at the ready. Of course, it helps to know what to look for.
Skin Carecrfashionbook.com

Why You Should Be Incorporating Antimicrobial Towels into Your Skincare Routine

Did you know the towel you use matters just as much as the skincare products you put on your face?. Think about how often you use your towel — every time you wash your face, you reach for that towel to pat dry. So you’re probably using that towel at least twice a day. Experts recommend that towels should be washed after three uses. It’s easy to lose track of how many days you’ve used the towel, and suffice to say it’s likely the towel is not being washed as frequently as necessary.