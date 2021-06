The anguish did not end with her liberation from the clutches of FARC guerillas 13 years ago, says Ingrid Betancourt, held hostage in a South American jungle for more than half a decade at the height of Colombia's decades-long conflict. Back in her country of birth to confront her captors in an historic session of Colombia's Truth Commission, the Franco-Colombian politician tells AFP of the agony that accompanies every separation from her family to this day. While she is happy for her captors to avoid jail in exchange for sharing the full truth of their deeds, Betancourt hopes her tormentors will be given an "exemplary" sentence. Here are excerpts of what she told AFP.